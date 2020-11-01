COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Living in a red state of mind

Hello, you good people! Yes, we were already in a red state politically, but now we're in a red state of COVID-19.
Scary, isn't it? Every day, I've waited for Governor Beshear's daily report and sometimes felt a little bit hopeful. No more! We're having more and more cases and, to be truthful, I haven't had the courage to watch it in the last two days. It's almost unbelievable that we've been staying home for months, wearing masks, no eating out, no dawdling in a department store, (except online) not visiting our family and friends, and here we are, cases skyrocketing.
We were warned by many renowned scientists that this would happen, so we just have to keep on being diligent, hoping for a vaccine and other tools to fight this epidemic. Or...we can hope it gets sick of us and leaves, not appearing again until 2091...not wishing this stuff on those people in 70 years, but maybe by then a way to stop it could be found.
Last year we were no doubt already thinking about our Thanksgiving get-togethers, looking up old standby recipes ...like Pauline's Banana Punch, Andrea's Cranberry Salad, Margaret Massie's Sweet Potato Ring, Katherine's Stack Cake, and many more; stocking the freezer with cranberries and maybe a turkey because things like that sometimes get scarce close to the holiday. None of it would have tasted very good without watching my great granddaughter, Sarah, chomping on a turkey leg or Tucker, great grandson, holding his McDonald's fries and chicken nuggets, then my daughter, Carla, driving in from Paducah with her car loaded with toys and clothes for our two baby-dolls. The holidays are wonderful, if you're with family and friends, sharing laughs and jokes from the past. The laughs at our house usually involving some of my outrageous shenanigans!
Like everyone else, we have empty chairs at any holiday celebration. We just try to remember the good times.....hard to do.
Yes, this recipe is calorie laden for sure, but it is easy and it is so delicious. I saw it in a cooking magazine a few years ago, and it said it came from a restaurant in New Mexico and they had copies to give out because almost everyone asked for the recipe. That's all I needed to know, and it was as advertised..
Old-Fashioned Tomato Soup
In a saucepan, combine 1 can (28-oz) diced tomatoes, undrained, 1 cup chicken broth, 1/4 cup butter, 2 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon chopped onion and 1/8th tsp. baking soda; cover and simmer for l hour. Heat 2 cups heavy cream (Really!) in top of double boiler over simmering water and add to the tomato mixture just before serving. (Makes about 1-1/2 quarts...easy to halve if you want to.) Fix a grilled cheese, pour a bowl of this soup...and you will be thanking me! No, I didn't invent it, but I found it!
I'll leave you now with this little funny: "As I watched the dog chase its tail, I thought 'dogs are so easily amused' ...then I realized I was watching the dog chase his tail, with a goofy smile on my face."
Stay well and maybe we can visit again next week.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
