COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Look how far we've come!

Hello. Just started thinking, in the middle of the night, about how easy we have it in so many ways.
What about having to heat up your wood stove to cook your meal; how on earth did ladies get that stove to the right temperature to bake their cornbread? Guess they had to add another stick of wood, or wait awhile to let it cool some if it was too hot.
But that was all after they killed a chicken, removed the entrails and feathers and cut it into pieces. Between all these chores, they were probably doing their weekly washing by scrubbing the clothes on a washboard....after drawing water from the well and heating it; then they had to heat their iron on the cooking stove to iron those clothes; my mom had two irons, used one while the other was heating. My sister and I were young, but I remember all that really well....this was probably in the late 40s.
A little bit later, we got electricity and we couldn't believe that bright light when we had been doing our homework by the dim coal-oil lamp. The bathroom was next and how happy we were about that! The TV surpassed even the bathroom - it was amazing, even if you just got two or three channels and they didn't always work.
Things (material things) just kept getting better and better; we could never have imagined the many conveniences we now have...computers, streaming on TV, electric cooking stoves. It was a happier time, even the wood stove stuff, probably because we were young, full of life, and had never been taken down by tragedies we faced later in our lives.
When I was a clerk at Marymount Hospital in the 50s, I would often see a stranger on my way home, thumb up, hoping for a lift. I always picked them up and usually took them home, even if it was quite a bit farther than I was going. Imagine doing that now! My mother was Postmaster (Mistress?) until the tiny Maplesville Office - which was in our home - was closed down. The Post Office was in one of our bedrooms with a large desk and a big cabinet with slots for the mail. The mail carrier would bring the mail in a big gray pouch, pour it out on the floor, and sit patiently until Mom sorted it and gave him the mail he delivered on down the community. Then she would sort the mail for the people who came in daily to pick theirs up and visit for a while. She would have smiled if she had known that her daughter (Me!) would be a mail carrier for about 20 years! Oh, how very far we've come...
My sister-in-law, Patsy, "invented" this recipe long ago, and it has remained a favorite of my family. Beans 'n Wieners
Brown 1 pkg. of wieners, sliced, and 1 diced onion in bacon grease - a tablesp. or so. When wieners are browned, add a can of Pork and Beans, worcestershire sauce to taste (I like a lot!) a few dashes of tabasco sauce and Catsup. (Start with 1/2 cup catsup and add more if you need it.) Simmer until all flavors are blended. This is a kid pleaser.
I've talked too long, so here's a short one: A lady said "You look better without your glasses." Person responded "You look better without my glasses, too." See you again.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.