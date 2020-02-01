COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Lost in the 50s tonight

Hello! I had the most wonderful Saturday night last week that you could even hope for. I mean it was one of those times when everything is just about perfect!
Before you imagine me sitting at Red Lobster, scarfing down shrimp and lobster, I'd better set the record straight. I was actually at home, alone, sitting in my comfy old recliner, eating a bowl of the Chinese Chicken Rice I told you about a few weeks ago, and watching "What's Eating Gilbert Grape". I hadn't seen that movie in so long that I had forgotten most of it. It's such a great movie...Dicaprio was amazing in it, as a teenage boy, and of course Depp was perfect as Gilbert. Then, when I had cried a bit over their mother dying, I listened to Ronnie Milsap's "Lost in the Fifties tonight."
Oh, my goodness, that movie and the song brings my teen years to mind clear as a bell.....Hotdogs at Krystal Kitchen, buying chocolate covered peanuts out of the glass case at the 5 & dime, the drive-in movie and driving up and down Main Street with that special boy. It was all gone before you knew you would miss it. I remembered Jackie Kidd and Bill Benge, killed in separate car wrecks and how it broke our teenage hearts. You thought all those girls and boys would be your friends forever, but everyone went their separate ways. You're friends with some, but have no idea where most of them are or if they're still living. I'd like to say enjoy every single moment, but I think we did...and it all ended anyhow.
Many weeks ago, I promised you Pauline Johnson's Potato Soup and this is the perfect time for it. First time she gave me a steaming bowl of it, I was hooked. You could halve this recipe, but you'll be sorry; just refrigerate what you don't use and it will be ready for the next bowl full...which I'm saying you'll be back for before bedtime!
Pauline's Potato Soup
Put 6 or 8 potatoes, cubed or sliced, in a large soup pot with 3 regular-size cans chicken broth, 1 can of water and 3 chicken bouillon cubes; bring to a boil, then simmer while you fry a 1-lb. package of bacon until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet and set aside. Remove half of the bacon grease and set aside. In the remaining bacon grease add 3 stalks of diced celery, 1 to 2 onions, diced, 2 or 3 carrots, diced, 1/2 tsp. dried thyme and 1 tablespoon Lawry's seasoned salt. Cook until tender and add to the pot of potatoes; add 2 quarts (Yes-2 qts!) milk and simmer. To your same skillet, add 1/2 cup flour to the other half of grease that you saved and cook, stirring constantly, but don't brown. Dip some of the soup broth into the flour mixture and stir as for gravy, then add all of it to the soup pot. Heat until steaming hot. You may add the crumbled bacon now, or put on top of the individual bowls of soup. Hope you'll try it!
Here's something to think on while your soup is cooling and you're munching on your hot cornbread: "I sat quietly with my own thoughts today....remind me to NEVER do that again!" Bye for now.
