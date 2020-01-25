COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Making friends along the mail route

It took me awhile to meet Ms. Callie Woods when I first started carrying her mail, but it didn't take us long to become good friends. She looks like she weighs about 80 pounds but she's got a great big heart.
One day she met me at her mailbox with this doll dressed in the most beautiful dress and bonnet you could imagine. She hadn't brought it to show me, but to give me! I almost started crying, or maybe really did, and she didn't know what to do about that! The doll's dress was crochet (that word looks strange!), knit or some such term. I know absolutely nothing about sewing, except a button now and then, but whatever the sewing skill, it is so pretty, and it lives in my bedroom.
Another sweet lady, Carolyn Browning, lived near Callie and we immediately became friends. Her hubby, Johnny, always has some wisecrack ready when we talk and I love giving him one right back! Carolyn has given me some of the most gorgeous pillows you will ever see.... meticulous cross stitch work of flowers, etc. on them. She's also given me beautiful dolls like Callie's and an afghan I wouldn't part with.
Friends I have made on that mail route are about like family....some have left us already but I will always remember them.
One day my old truck broke laid down and died, so I coasted over to the roadside and thought "Now what?" Two men were fishing in a nearby pond and they came over — found the problem at once, dead battery. James took the battery out of his truck, put it in mine, and I finished my route, drove to Bill Moore's London Tire, got my battery and returned the borrowed one. The James I mentioned was James Allen on my route, and he was a longtime employee of London Tire and had worked on my vehicles more times than I could say. His wife, Margaret, is a great cook; I happened in one time when she had fried chicken. Course I got a drumstick and it was delicious! Admit it - I am good at two things....knowing where to break down and when to hand deliver a package to a good cook!
If you want something easy but delicious, try these:
Cream Cheese Rollups
Cut crust off of a half loaf of plain white bread; with a rolling pin, flatten the bread. In a small bowl combine 2/3rds of an 8-oz bar of cream cheese, softened, and 1/2 cup confectioners sugar... blend well. Spread 1 to 1-1/2 tablesp. mixture evenly on each flattened bread and roll up. Dip each rolled bread into melted butter (says 1/2 cup, but I think less would do.) Combine 1 tablesp. cinnamon and 3/4 cup sugar and dip buttered rolls; Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 16-20 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm.
My little great-granddaughter will be 5 in a few short days and she's looking forward to a birthday party. Before Christmas, her Grandmother Dana asked her what she wanted Santa to bring. She immediately answered "Stompers"! Grandmama probably had no idea that the fancy little shoes, splashed with pink and blue and lights that flashed when you took a step, were called "Stompers"..only Sarah knows that, I'm sure! See you soon.
