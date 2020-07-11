COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Making memories together

Good morning, friends of mine! It's a beautiful morning, not too hot yet, so I may take a long walk or, maybe not. Don't completely write me off because I am trying to take a long walk at least twice a week...better than staring at the TV, don't you think?
Started thinking of my postal buddy, Jean Tune, this morning. Don't see her anymore, but think of her often; I think she's pretty well wrapped up in her grandchildren, and what better thing could you be doing? She was a clerk at the P.O. when I was a carrier.
On one of her birthdays, we went to the Chinese restaurant to celebrate, Pat, Darla, Jean and I. We had a barrel of fun as we always did. Three of us sat there enjoying our Cashew Chicken, egg rolls, etc....while Jean crunched on her cauliflower, lettuce and tomato salad, with no dressing, of course. One time we went to look at a truck she had located for me and we stopped at her mom's home and had one of the best breakfasts you could imagine. Pauline was a sweet lady. She was an "old-fashioned" cook, like my mom, and I'm inclined to be the same....though these two ladies would have smiled at my cooking. (Not where I could see them, of course, 'cause "old fashioned" ladies would never have hurt anyone's feelings.) Jean kept me laughing, when I should have been crying. She and Audrey Reed helped me out in so many ways; anything to keep me going..
I know you have a recipe for these bars, but Jean's were very special. Her recipe says bake at 350, but she always used a glass dish which means a lower temperature, so 375 in a metal pan would probably be like hers. Also, she softens the butter - not melts - in the microwave. They weren't gooey like most, but very soft and so brown that I thought they were chocolate when I first saw them.
Jean's Gooey Butter Bars
Combine 1 box Duncan Hines pudding recipe yellow cake mix or yellow butter cake mix with 1 egg and 1 stick of butter with a wooden spoon. Mix completely...will be very stiff. Pat into a 9 x 13" pan, greased and buttered. Mix together another stick of butter, 2 eggs, 1 box confectioners sugar and 1 (8-oz) softened cream cheese. Pour over cake and bake 45 minutes at 375 degrees. (350 in a glass pan) Cool and cut into squares...sprinkle with confectioners sugar if desired. Hope the cake mixes haven't changed, because this is an old recipe...if it didn't turn out, my friendship with Jean might come to an end.
Let's not give up on our scary, mixed-up world. Maybe things will smooth out, like this: "Just when the Caterpillar thought the world was ending, he turned into a Butterfly." Bye for now!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.