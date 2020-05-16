COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Making our way in this new normal

...and of course our new normal is anything but normal. Since I am in the group which the virus seems to like best, I am careful - and maybe too fearful - of it. My daughter, Carla, sent me an email this morning which makes sense: "Keep your eyes on the sun and you cannot see the shadows."
Good idea, I do believe. I took every obstacle fairly well until this up-side-down world came along, but now my courage is all but gone. Don't think I have cheered you up very much, have I?
I'll tell you another tale on my granddaughter, Joie. I'd always go pick her up on Sunday and we would have fun - especially if James and Shane were around to tease her. She called sirloin steak "Swirline Steak". One Sunday I was telling her what we were having for lunch...beans, potatoes, etc. She said, "what's the main?" One day we were in a restaurant and James began talking to her in French (he taught French at that time) and it so embarrassed her! When she was a little older I took her with me to pick up some potatoes I had bought from a man on my mail route. He was an older man and couldn't see well and they had a good little talk. She cried when we left, and wrote him a long letter as soon as we got home...told him about her school, told him that my two brothers were in World War II like he was, and that she would draw a picture for him if he would like; just tell her what he wanted her to draw, and that she would be back to see him soon.
It started out "Hi, Mr. Radford! Do you remember me?" She kept asking when we could go see him again. I kept making excuses because I couldn't tell her he had died. He was such a sweet man, left fresh vegetables at his mailbox for me, and sweet potatoes he had baked in his wood stove.
Joie has children of her own now and they are so precious. Sarah will put her little hands around your face and look into your eyes when she is trying to make you realize she's telling you something very important. Tucker always looks out for his little Sis.
Mr. Radford's wonderful sweet potatoes reminded me of this recipe in a 1978 First Christian Church cookbook. It's so good that I even like it cold, straight out of the fridge.
Margaret Massie's Sweet Potato Ring
Boil 6 or 8 medium sweet potatoes until tender; peel and mash, adding 1/2 stick butter, 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1/4 tsp. salt. Place in a flat baking dish, leaving space in center for sauce. Combine 3/4 cup brown sugar, (white is good, too) and 1/2 cup butter (calls for margarine) in skillet; stir constantly until golden brown, then pour in 1/2 cup water and boil until sugar and butter are dissolved. Combine 1/4 cup flour and a little water and stir into butter mixture along with 3 marshmallows. Cook slowly until thickened and pour in center of the sweet potato ring. Place marshmallows (cut in half) and 1/4 cup pecan pieces on ring alternately. Bake at 325 degrees until hot and marshmallows are brown.
You have to smile, at least: "I pointed to two old drunks sitting across the bar from us and told my buddy 'that's us in 10 years.' He said 'That's a mirror, Moron!'" See ya.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.