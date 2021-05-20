COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Memories of LCHS Class of '54

"Always kind of wondered if you made it through..." Those words by Dylan ring true in this matter. I've been trying to make myself throw away some of the things I've held on to, knowing they will mean nothing to other people, and I came across our senior graduation picture. We all looked so happy, so carefree, anxious to embark on our futures.
I remember our senior trip to Washington, D.C. and how much fun we had. A teacher, Tradathen Estes, was in charge of us girls and I am sure that sweet lady had her hands full. I'd so love to relive that day on the lawn in front of the high school when that picture was taken. There were 36 of us standing there. Can you imagine? Probably there are 2,000 in a graduation class today. (I have no idea how many, but I am sure more than our 36.) I know of five of our group (that includes me) and I know of six who have left this world, but as for the other 25... I would so love to know about them.
I've lost track of so many who have walked through my life at different times and never imagined that one day I might not know where or how they are. I've tried to reach a few through other friends but came up with nothing. When I get rich (just any day now! ), I may put a private detective on the case...or maybe I'll just let it go and cherish their memory.
I'd love to peek into your kitchen and see what you're cooking up today. If it's real good, you should send us the recipe. I make so many throw-away dishes trying new things that I truly do feel that I need to stop it. Maybe 1 dish out of 10 that I try is a keeper. I guess that's what they call "addiction". I plead guilty. Since I was a little girl, I've been interested in food and cookbooks; can't even make a guess as to how many I have right now. I've got to start getting rid of some of the things I have accumulated through all these years. Yet I keep saying to myself "maybe later", so I guess it will just be up to my family.
Had already typed in a White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie and then discovered I had given it to you before! Twice before, I put a recipe in that I had already given you, so now I try to check pretty closely. This recipe is a complete turnaround but it's mighty good and very fast and easy.
Place 1 lb. frozen codfish in buttered ovenproof dish and spoon salted-to-taste hot milk to cover fish...takes about 3/4 cup milk if you use a pan which just holds the fish. Sprinkle with lots of pepper and bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or until done. Lift fish onto a warm platter and cover with foil to keep warm....discard milk. Cook 1 stick of butter over medium heat in a small, heavy skillet until it is as brown as you like and you have that "browned butter fragrance." Sprinkle fish with chopped parsley leaves and pour the butter over....or put butter in small individual dishes and dip chunks of fish through as you eat it. This was from a 1973 "Home Cooking" magazine and I have made it many times.
Back to my little graduation memory book of '54. Henry E. Payne, one of my teachers, wrote this: "The ladder of life is full of splinters, but we never realize it until we begin to slide down." Enjoy your day!
