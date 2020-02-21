COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: My life in less than a minute

Good morning! Wish you would invite me over for a cup of coffee; this is one of those days when I don't enjoy being alone. Hope you're doing better than that! I am so looking forward to some sunny skies and beautiful green leaves on the trees. Spring is my favorite season, but it turns into summer so quickly anymore. Now, on with my boring story....
My first job was secretary to the manager, Barney Tucker, at Knoxville Fertilizer company. Bet you young-ens' didn't know it existed. Mr. Tucker was very active in the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and dictated many letters which I took down in shorthand. Hopefully shorthand was long gone before your time. (Just tried a sentence to see if I could do it; answer is NO!)
Then we lived in Maryland for a year before my husband was sent overseas; we had this really sweet landlady, but she wasn't a big believer in heat and I sat with my feet in a pan of hot water many days. When Carl went to Korea, I came back here and began working in the office at Marymount Hospital. My boss was Sister Rose Edna. She was all business but had this little mischievous spark in her eye. She would look over the top of her glasses when I didn't bring a letter to mail to my hubby every day. After that first look, I tried to always have one.
Next we moved to Heidelberg and had a child by then. He drove a boat with barges of coal and I weighed coal day and night. We worked for his Dad.
Then we moved to Mt. Victory and I was bookkeeper for the Coal Company and also Mom to four children.
I worked at the London Observer and Laurel County Weekly for a few years, also substituting on two mail routes in East Bernstadt.
Finally, I got my own route and could go to the grocery store without counting my change! That made a poor gal happy!
I have met the most fantastic people in the world at every place I ever worked. Working with people you love, and never forgetting people from your previous jobs, is the very best! I am beyond thankful for the friends I cherish, so maybe my life wasn't so ordinary after all....at least to me.
I love this chicken with rice or even mashed potatoes.. Szechuan doesn't look right, but that is how its spelled in the cookbook I got it from years ago.
Szechuan Chicken
Slice 2 partially frozen chicken breasts thinly. (I usually just cube them) Salt chicken and combine with 3 tablesp. cornstarch and toss lightly. Heat 2 tablesp. vegetable oil and add chicken; stir-fry till chicken turns white and well done. Add 3 cloves minced garlic during the last bit of cooking, as it sticks to pan when put in at first. Combine 5 tablesp. soy sauce, 1-1/2 tsp. rice vinegar, (regular white vinegar works, but isn't as mild), 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, 1 tsp. sugar and 1/4 cup water. Add to chicken mixture and stir briskly, covering all chicken with sauce. Add 3 green onions, cut at an angle into 1" pieces. Serve immediately!
Now for our laugh of the day: A blonde just texted me saying, "what does IDK stand for?" I texted back, saying "I don't know." And she replied...."OMG, nobody does!!"
Bye, y'all.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
