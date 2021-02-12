COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: My Tuesday 'mess-up" turned out well

Hey, out there. You doing alright today? I'm hoping you are. We're all finished with our cold, scary January; let's see what February brings us. At this point, nothing would surprise me too much. We had so many things going on that have never happened before. Let's hope for some calm, peaceful days.
I had a fun (?) time at the grocery last week. I do the store about every three weeks and that makes for a lot to do in one day. I mailed my letters, went by the bank, got gas, and a bunch of groceries. I'd forgotten a couple of things I really needed, so I went back, got the items and got in line behind a lady who was checking out. I was busily going over my grocery list again and when I looked up she was finished and ready to go. I got money out of my purse and then I looked at the counter...not one thing on it!
Didn't take long to put 2 and 2 together and realize I hadn't put the little thing between our groceries and she paid for mine. I apologized, profusely, to the lady and the cashier called the office to send someone over. They talked for a while, and the lady said "If it's a lot of trouble don't worry about it; I'll pay for her few items; no problem."
If I could have turned into a fly on the wall - I would have! They changed her order, she gave me my items and all was well.
Can you believe someone could have been so kind to some nutty lady? Instead of being upset at the wait, the man behind us started laughing and jokingly told the lady she could pay for his items. We all laughed, and it's so good to run into good folks like that. When we got outside, I once again told her how sorry I was and I asked for her first name. (thought she might be a little hesitant to tell me too much!) She was Audrey, and I wonder if all Audreys are special people because she did exactly what Audrey Reed, who helped me so much when I was her substitute carrier, would have done in the same situation. Audrey's husband was waiting in the car. I had my mask on, so maybe he won't know me if I'm fortunate enough to see them again.
Italian Cheese Bites
Stir together 1/4 cup softened butter and 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese; spread on one side of 8 Italian bread slices. Place 4 slices, buttered sides down, on wax paper. Layer them with 2 Provolone cheese slices and top with remaining 4 slices, buttered side up. Cook sandwiches, in batches, on a hot nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat, gently pressing down with a spatula, 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cheese melts. Cut each sandwich into fourths and serve with marinara sauce for dipping. So simple, so good! 'Course you could make just one, but you'll be sorry!
This poem, by Helen Steiner Rice, perfectly describes my day:
The unexpected courtesy, the thoughtful, kindly deed;
a hand reached out to help us in the time of sudden need;
Oh make us more aware, dear God, of little daily graces,
that come to us with "sweet surprise" from never-dreamed-of places.
Wish all of you a good week.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
