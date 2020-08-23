Hello friends! It's really hard to stay optimistic these days when we wake up every morning to hear of more sickness and death in our country. Last count was around 170,000 deaths in America. I read that Michigan Football Stadium holds 107,500 people, so just think of it full and 60,000 more waiting to get in; kind of puts it in perspective.
We have to hope for a vaccine, wear our masks, do social distancing and stay home when we can...still, the lives already lost is hard to think about. Most people are now wearing masks, but a few are still upset that this has taken away their rights; they have a right to ignore something which could save the lives of their family and neighbors? My rights don't go that far. On top of this, racism seems to be reminiscent of the Martin Luther King days. Any wonder my mind keeps going back to better things?
Alright, when I'm completely exhausted with thinking of it all, I turn to older music! I found Troy Tabatha (his music not that old) and his rendition of "Amazing Grace" on his harmonica. It just "lifts you up"! Then listen to his "Go up high on that Mountain" for a moment of peace and serenity. Then I listened to Phil Collins sing "In the air tonight." Never liked his music at all, but tonight it sounded real good. Now, you're gonna laugh at this old lady who still loves Queen. Their performance on Live Aid 1985 (You Tube) was astounding! Freddie was incredible! "We are the Champions", "Mama", "Radio Gaga"...what a performance! Wish he was still with us, working his magic. I can't listen to "Bohemian Rhapsody" because it brings back the loss of my son. If your taste in music is more lofty, listen to "Barcelona;" his venture into opera....great also.
For about 1-1/2 hours I was totally light years away from our problems...but now I"m back!
Want a fast, sweet breakfast? Well, this should do it. The lady who had this recipe was the winner in the 27th Pillsbury Bake-Off, taking home $25,000 for this little tidbit....my delicious pie won a mixer. Was I disappointed? You bet I was, but her recipe really is a winner. At least I got my pie on the on cover of the cookbook! I always bake these in a 9" cake pan in one layer, making half of the recipe.
Crescent Caramel Swirl
Preheat oven to 375. In a small saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter. Coat bottom and sides of a large tube pan with 2 tablesp. of the melted butter. ('Do not use a pan with removable bottom!) Sprinkle with 3 tablesp. of the 1/2 cup chopped pecans, Add remaining nuts, 1 cup brown sugar and 2 tablesp. water to the remaining butter; heat to boiling, stirring occasionally;. Remove rolls from 2 (8-oz) cans Pillsbury refrigerated crescent rolls...do not unroll. Cut each section into 4 even slices, still rolled up; arrange 8 slices in prepared pan, separating each slice slightly to allow sauce to penetrate. Spoon half of the sauce over the rolls. Repeat with remaining 8 slices, putting on top of the first slices. Pour remaining sauce over the rolls. Bake for 25-30 minutes until deep golden brown, making sure they are well done. Cool 3 minutes, then turn out on serving platter. She says if your pan is fluted, bake at 350 and add 5 or 10 minutes to baking time. They're so good. (Guess she should have won!)
Doohickey: the name of an object you either can't remember or never knew in the first place. Variations are: Whatchamacallit or thingamajig. See you soon!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
