COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Once, twice, three times a lady

Kevin Whittaker's Greater Laurel River Metro Area has lost a precious member of our community this week. Patricia Elizabeth Bowling Sizemore was a lady in every sense of the word. I first met her in 1955. I married Carl and she was married to Lonnie. I was sort of in awe of my new sister. She dressed so nicely, hair always perfect. I wasn't much of a fashion plate with my "whatever was handy" attire and messy hair. Didn't take long, though, for us to become the closest of friends. Her parents, Green and Della Bowling were great people and immediately became like family to me; her brother, Clay, was special also.
Patsy was always so calm and serene, never lost her temper, just took things as they came. One day we went for a walk and she picked up a big rock to throw off the path, underneath was a baby snake. She quickly and carefully put the rock back down while I screamed and ran.
One time, we were expecting babies at close to the same time. We both decided that which of us had the first baby (if it was a boy) could use the name we both wanted. Naturally she won by a few weeks and named her son Mark.
We had a lot of good times in those far away days; I am so fortunate to have been with her through those years. Anyone who knew her will have wonderful memories, for she was so very, very special.
I hope you have had a better week, seems like every way I turn I get bad news of some sort. Someone I worked with for years is in the hospital; I turn on the TV and they give an expectancy of late 2021 for the Covid to decrease. Then there's all the terrible fires in other states. Guess I'll just think about my two little school munchkins and pretend they are giving me hugs and kisses!
I'm giving you a recipe today that I am sure would be a hundred years old. Patsy gave it to me and I made it two or three times, then put it away with my many others and forgot about it. It was her mother, Della's, recipe and I hope you try it. I always cut the ingredients in half and baked in a 10" pan or even a 9" cake pan. (This is half of her recipe.)
Della's Jam Pudding
Cream 2 tablesp. butter with 1/2 cup sugar; add 1 egg and beat well. Sift 1 cup sifted flour with 1/2 tsp. soda and add to creamed mixture alternately with 3-1/2 tablesp. buttermilk. Beat in 1/2 cup blackberry jam. Pour into greased 9 or 10" pan and bake at 350 degrees until done. Make a cream filling and cool slightly; pour over cooled cake in pan and top with meringue. Bake until lightly browned. You can make the cream filling out of the jello pudding and pie filling; just grab a spoon and eat what you don't use!
I didn't write this, but it says it all: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal." God bless Jeannie and Mark, and all the others our sweet Patsy left behind. See you next time, sweet friends.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
