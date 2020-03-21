COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Panic on the Parkway

Hello, everyone of you! After reading Blake Vickers column in last Friday's Sentinel, I was so impressed with his matter-of-fact coverage of the COVID-19 which we find ourselves facing today. It's difficult to overcome fear of the unknown, but that's the best way to get through this. If I can manage to do that, anyone can because I've turned into a wimp in my older days!
I hesitated to give you this story, which I wrote about in the Tribune probably 10 years ago, but we could use a little laugh right now, don'tcha think? Anyhow, I was scheduled to meet my daughter about halfway to her home; we were to meet, spend the night, enjoy a little time together. I was driving a rebuilt vehicle and when the seller told me it was rebuilt, he took a lot of liberty with that word. It was, to put it plainly, a pile of junk.
On my way, I soon ran into a line of cars backed up because of a wreck. It was a 90 degree day, and I had no air....still had to leave my vehicle running because sometimes it wouldn't start. Another little matter to think about, was that it would overheat which had happened to me before on the mail route. That is exactly the type of situation the old saying "between a rock and a hard place" was written for.
The minutes drug on, sweat running down my face and the sun had no mercy whatsoever. I had nothing to drink and my throat was dry as the Sahara Desert.
My vehicle wasn't smoking, but registered HOT and I was waiting for the steaming water to start pouring out just any minute, Then, wonder of wonders, we began slowly moving. I got off at the first exit, ran in to this little grocery store and grabbed a bottle of the first thing I touched...it was half gone before I staggered to the register. The cashier looked at me strangely, and I just thought: "Have you never seen a thirsty person before, whose shirt is sopping wet and her face red as a beet because she sat on the Parkway in the broiling sun for an hour??" Got to my vehicle, took my sunglasses off, what was left of them....the left lens was gone, and I was too panicky to realize I could see better out of that left eye. Cashier lady, I now understand your "look".
Reached into my mixer bowl and came up with a biscuit I had never tried before. It is crunchy, a little bit different, but I loved it! Hope you will, too.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Combine 2-1/3 cups self-rising flour and 2 tablesp. +2 tsp. of sugar. Into this, grate 1 stick frozen butter (That's not fun!) Add 1-1/3 cups cold buttermilk and stir just until mixed; don't over mix. Pour a little plain flour on to a sheet of waxed paper (it says plain flour so the outside of biscuits don't taste like baking powder) Drop heaping tablesp. of dough into the flour - not touching. Flour hands and toss balls of dough from one hand to the other to shake off excess flour and place in an 8" buttered baking pan. (preferably cast iron). They need to be touching each other and the sides of the pan. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes (it said 25) remove from oven and brush with melted butter. Put back in oven another 5 minutes. Gracious Goodness, they are good!! Bring on the molasses! In these uncertain days, I go back to some of the words of wisdom I have collected over the years. This was written by Fra Giovanni over 500 years ago: "The gloom of the world is but a shadow. Behind it, yet within our reach, is joy. Courage then to claim it: that is all! But courage you have , and the knowledge that we are pilgrims together, wending through the unknown country....home."
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
