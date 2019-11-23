COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Pecan Coffee Cake and 30-year friendships

Wow! Seems like it was 95 degrees just yesterday and now Santa is probably getting all his toys together and telling Donder and Blitzen that it will soon be time to hit the road.(Or the Sky).
I remember when time moved slowly - like waiting to get your driver's license - and now it goes so quickly that you can't keep up with the days. I guess getting old has a lot to do with it, don't you?
I really miss being in the workforce.....I miss the great people I worked with and the people I met on my mail route. I also miss stepping out in the early morning hours to a new day....watching the darkness of night change into beautiful shades of pink and blue, puffy white clouds sprinkled around the sky.
My friend, Shirley Caudill, felt the very same way. We talked about it often. She drove a school bus and I took the mail from London PO to East Bernstadt PO, so we were privileged to witness many spectacular sunrise mornings.
Our friendship began over 30 years ago, when she started in the newspaper business, and we have an unbreakable bond. I remember her attempting to educate me on computers. I simply could not understand how you just kept typing and never had to go back and start a new line. Never once did she get impatient with me, but surely she went home and screamed to an empty room! Special lady!
About our talk last week: Herbert Johnson was an officer at Corbin Post Office, not a police officer. Sorry about that.
I think you will like this recipe....the pecan mixture doesn't always go to the top (bottom) like it was pictured in the magazine, but that doesn't hurt the taste. That might be because I sift the flour and it doesn't say to sift...could sifting make much difference in the amount of flour?
Pecan Coffee Cake
2 cups flour
1 tbsp. baking powder (Yes, tblsp)
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sour cream
1-1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 tblsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
2 tbsp. melted butter
1 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350; line a 9x13 pan with foil and coat with cooking spray. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the cup of softened butter until light and fluffy; gradually beat in sour cream, then the white sugar. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, then stir in vanilla. Fold in flour mixture with a spatula, mixing just until incorporated. Spread batter into prepared pan. Stir together brown sugar, pecans and cinnamon in a small bowl. Stir in the 2 tbsp. melted butter until crumbly; sprinkle evenly over batter. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until it tests done. Let cool 10 minutes, then turn out on rack and peel off foil...and of course you now know, topping goes to bottom of cake. Many calories..But the Holidays are here!
I did it again...just time for a fast word of wisdom: "Tearing down another man's house doesn't make mine any bigger." See you!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
