COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Pumpkin Dessert...one more time!

Good morning! Christmas is getting closer and closer by the minute and I wanted to get Audrey's Pumpkin Dessert in better form because I want you to make it for sure.
The recipe was completely correct, but was pretty confusing, so....let's do a rerun! Combine 1-3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs with 1/3 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter which has been melted.
Pat this into a 9x13" baking pan, but do not bake.
Combine an (8-oz) cream cheese with 3/4 cup sugar; mix well and then beat in 2 eggs - one at a time. When well blended pour over the unbaked crust and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Set aside and cool.
Combine 2 cups (one 15-oz can) pumpkin, 3 egg yolks, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. cinnamon in top of as double boiler; cook over simmering water, stirring often, until mixture is thickened...about 10 minutes.
Combine 1 envelope unflavored gelatin with 1 cup water and stir until dissolved.
Stir the gelatin mixture into the thickened pumpkin mixture and cool.
Beat 3 egg whites with 1/4 cup sugar as for meringue, and fold into the cooled pumpkin mixture.
Pour over the cream cheese layer and store in refrigerator.
Now, whip 2 cups heavy cream, sweetened to taste, and spoon over the pumpkin....or you may put heaping spoonfuls of whipped cream over the dessert as you serve it. This truly is the best Pumpkin Dessert I have ever found....and it's not confusing once I put the ingredients in order.
Now, try one (or both) of these good hot chocolates!
#l.....In a saucepan, combine 3 cups milk, 1 cup evaporated milk and 1/2 tsp. vanilla ...warm over low heat. Combine 1/4 cup cocoa powder, l/4 cup sugar (I like more), 2 tablesp. cornstarch and a pinch of cinnamon in a bowl; whisk into the milk mixture and stir frequently to prevent scorching. Remove from heat after it has come to a boil and thickened. Marshmallows on top don't hurt!
#2.....In a saucepan, combine 8 tsp. sugar, 4 tsp. baking cocoa (I use 6), 4 cups milk and 1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows. Cook and stir over medium heat until marshmallows are melted, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and add 1 tsp. vanilla...ladle this fluffy good stuff into mugs!
Our words of thankfulness for today: "Lord, help me not to gripe about the rough rows that I've hoe'd....I'm drinking from my saucer, 'cause my cup has overflowed." See you soon!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
