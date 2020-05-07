COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Rain drops keep falling on my head

Well, not really, because I barely look out the front door these days...just watch those raindrops keep falling. A dark, gloomy day leaves me as useless as a sweeper not plugged in or a mop with no one to push it back and forth...and that is pretty much useless.
I hope you're getting through our current situation as best you can. Not much else we can do, except try to stay well and make sure we don't make someone else sick. Governor Beshear keeps telling us we'll get through this. I trust his words so far, so maybe the sunshine will return again to our old Kentucky home.
I did get a good moment today. My dear friend Audrey Reed and her daughter Andrea Kessler stopped by and brought me cookbooks! Nothing better than new cookbooks, except seeing my sweet great -grandchildren's faces. Andrea lugged the books up my steps to the porch (social distancing, you know) but we had a good talk and I talked with Audrey from the car. Audrey's daughter, Sonia, sent the books for me. (Hope I spelled her name correctly! Thank you, Sonia!) She lives in Lexington. Another daughter, Darla, lives in Georgetown and I was her substitute carrier until she left us. Andrea lives near her mother and she is always doing something to help someone. I could tell you good things she does every day, but she wouldn't want that. She is fine with her good deeds unnoticed but they're not unnoticed! All three of these girls "take after" their parents, which is a very good thing.
I'll just bet you knew this, but I didn't: you can freeze milk. Since I live alone I waste a lot of milk and saw online that you can freeze it....just put in a container with enough room for it to expand. I tried it on my Cheerios yesterday, and you couldn't tell the difference! Wonderful!
Audrey also brought me some of the best banana bread you could imagine...it is so moist and tasty! I didn't have bananas, coconut or instant pudding or I would have made it today. I got the recipe her daughter, Darla, used off the internet, so you must try it!
Chrissy Teigen's Banana Bread
Preheat oven to 325; grease pan really well with butter, then coat butter with a layer of flour. Flip pan and shake out excess flour. In a large bowl, mix 2 cups mashed bananas (about 5-6), 2/3 cup canola oil, and 4 eggs; set aside. In another bowl, mix 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 cups sugar, 1 box vanilla instant pudding mix, 1 tsp. baking soda and 1-1/2 tsp. salt. Mix this into the wet ingredients - don't use mixer; do with a spoon to keep the end result nice and fluffy. Chop up 1 (3.5 oz) bar dark chocolate bar in chunks; add it and 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut to the batter. Bake in a bundt pan or 2 loaf pans. Bundt pan should bake 60-80 minutes, depending how deep it is....loaf pans less .It's done when it bounces back when pressed or the old toothpick trick coming out clean. Let cool 10 minutes, then flip onto a plate or tray. Keep refrigerated or left out in an airtight container. So, so delicious!
A woman goes to the drugstore and asks for arsenic. "What do you want that for?" asks the pharmacist. "I want to kill my husband," she replies. "He's having an affair with another woman." "I can't sell you arsenic to kill your husband", he says, "even if he is cheating." The woman pulls out a picture of her husband with the pharmacist's wife. The druggist turns pale and replies, "Oh, I didn't realize you had a prescription." See you soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.