COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Remembering my 'long ago' childhood today

Yeah, you would think I couldn't recall those memories, but some of them are as plain as if they had happened yesterday. We didn't have that constant warm temperature in our home. I think there was some sort of coal stove in the living room, but Aileen (my little sister) and I had a bedroom with a fireplace. At bedtime, we would stand with our backs to that heat until we could take no more, then we would make a run to the bed where we soon fell asleep.
Sometimes Grandma House would stay all night with us and she would tell us scary ghost stories as we sat around that crackling fire. We would be so scared, sitting close to her and looking around to make sure no Monster was peeking in the window...begging for another story. When she would start to go home the next day, Aileen would plant her chubby little body in the middle of the walkway and Mom would have to come and carry her off 'till Grandma started down the road.
Our lights were coal oil lamps and our bathtub was a big metal tub. Our "other" bathroom fixture was several feet away from the house in a little gray building. We thought we were "living in high cotton" and actually we were... couldn't have been any happier. We never dreamed of the modern conveniences that would gradually appear over the years and thought we had everything, like the other kids in our neighborhood thought.
A few years later we would get our kinky little permanents. Mom always took us to a Mrs. Raymer's beauty shop and we dreaded that! When they got all those big curlers in, they clamped each one with a rubber-looking thing, attached to a huge machine, and when it got hot, I know you could smell hair burning! What a relief when they got us free of that big monster machine! Later, Margaret Shackleford (Sue Honchell's Mother) did our perms and I don't remember it being torture like it was before! Back in those days, you went through a lot to be "purty"!
My longtime friend, Brenda Bowling, told me about this recipe a long time ago and it is really good. I made them yesterday, gave James most of them, and am now debating eating this last one. You know I'm going to!
Delectable Chocolate Brownies
Cream together 3/4 cup softened butter and 1-1/2 cup sugar until light and fluffy; add 2 eggs and 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Sift together 3/4 cup sifted flour, 1/2 cup cocoa and 1/4 tsp. salt. (yes-just 3/4 cup flour) Add to the creamed mixture and blend well. You will think it won't make a smooth batter, but it will if you're using your mixer. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped walnuts. (I always use chopped pecans.) Spread in 9" greased square baking pan. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes, or until done. Cool in pan on a rack. Cut into bars.
It's been good talking with you, and I hope we can do it again soon... I'll be waiting for you!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.