COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Remembering that McNew guy!

Morning, friends! I told this story before, but got to thinking of it again. John and I were both carriers at East Bernstadt P.O. for many years. I drove a number of old rattle trap vehicles during that time, and he would always help when one bit the dust.
One cold, snowy afternoon, with the temperature hovering in the teens, I got back to the office. ...barely, because my vehicle wasn't running right. John was busily working his mail, probably anticipating a nice warm home and a hot meal. I asked him if he would check my truck out. I still had my insulated coveralls on, but John dashed out in his short sleeves. He fixed my problem, but now we both had a problem. I had shut the door with his coveralls and both our keys inside. Usually my first response to something like that is to laugh, but not this time. No cell phones then, so he walked to the service station to call Pat, the clerk. I didn't dare say a word to him, as we sat there waiting on opposite sides of the dock. Pat came driving in about 20 minutes later, laughing, teasing us awhile before she opened the door, but open it she did. She left, not even thinking of my welfare! We silently stood, side by side, casing our mail, and quietly went our separate ways. No "see you tomorrow" this day!
A few years ago, John had some really serious health problems...about as serious as they could get; not many could have made it through but he's doing fine. I have many stories but I guess I had better "let sleeping dogs lie". No, I can't do that ...someday I'll tell you about his pet snake.
Hope you will try this recipe, because it's delicious; comes from my pal, Darla Harp. I was Darla's substitute carrier; then she moved off to Georgetown.
Tomato Pie
Bake a refrigerated pie crust at 375 degrees for about 5 minutes; don't brown. While it cools, place 4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced, into a colander; sprinkle with salt and let drain 10 minutes. (may need more or less tomatoes, due to size) Layer the drained tomatoes, 10 basil leaves (coarsely chopped) and 1/2 cup chopped onions in the cooled crust. ( I always sprinkle a little cheese in bottom of crust.) Season each layer with salt and pepper; not a lot of salt because you used some to help the tomatoes drain. Mix 1 cup shredded cheddar, 1 cup shredded mozzarella and 1 cup mayonnaise together and spread over the tomatoes. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes, or until browned in spots. You can make a topping to put on pie before baking, but Darla doesn't do this and it's already "gud enuf". (1 tablesp. melted butter, 3 tablesp. panko, 1 tablesp. parmesan and 1/4 tsp. garlic salt.) Yep, I know it has a week's worth of calories, but we can splurge now and then.
Saw this somewhere and laughed! "Alright, September...just so you know... The last few months haven't treated us well and we want no trouble from you. Just come in, keep your mouth shut...no surprises until it's time for you to go."
Stay well, my friends!
