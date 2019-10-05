Good morning friends! What’s on your mind today?
I’ve been thinking back on old times, very old times, which I guess most of us do when we have some lazy days instead of life in the fast lane.
My thoughts take me back to a snowy winter day, abut 5:30 p.m., sitting in my old pickup truck on Main Street in front of a traffic light – out of gas! Cars were waiting for a chance to get around me and I just sat there like a frozen block of ice.
Finally, a man driving a big old shiny truck stopped, came to my window and ask my problem… I surely had a problem and I’m sure I was “blubbering” when I told him about it. He very calmly told me what to do and then he pushed me t a service station in that big beautiful truck!
This wonderful man was Paul Wilson and I mentioned his merciful act his daughter, Beth Hamm, not long ago. Needles to say, I never forgot him.
I’ve had a lot of angels of mercy stroll through my life and not one has been forgotten – or ever will be. If you want to be remembered with gratitude and love, help someone who is in desperate need…. Like that lady on Main Street one cold winter day.
Here’s Travis a beef stew
1 – 1 ½ lbs. beef cubes
4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 tsp beef bouillon
2 – 3 potatoes, cut in chunks (peeled)
3 carrots, cut in large pieces
½ onion, cut in chunks
3 cups water (approximately)
1 – 2 tablespoons cornstarch
salt and pepper
Put about 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet and heat on medium high; add beef and cook till nice and brown, turning often. If juices accumulate (they will if your beef had been frozen) pour them into a medium kettle and add a bit more oil to brown beef completely. Put the cubes in the kettle and add a cup of water to the skillet and stir to get all the brown bits. Pour into the kettle; add more water to skillet if you didn’t get all the beef juices. Add the bouillon, cover, and simmer until tender, may be 2 hours. Put 2 tablespoons oil in the empty skillet, add the vegetables and brown slightly, turning often. Add to the beef and corn starch with a little water and stir into the stew. Mix and cook a minute or so. People put all kinds of things in their stew – beer, tomato sauce, peas, spices – I like it plain. A sprig or two of rosemary is good, but I hardly ever have it on hand.
Now for our laugh of the day:
Don’t forget – tonight the moon will be visible from Earth… The last time this happened was last night.
Bye for now!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.