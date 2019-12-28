COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Reubenham Sandwich hits the spot

Hello there, you people recovering from your special Christmas delicacies! I hope your Christmas was good and now we have a brand new year in sight. Get ready...we have no idea what it will bring!
I want to tell you about Jennifer Benfield and Carol Bundy today; I meant to call us "the three Amigos" but that's been used a lot lately so I'll just call us special friends. We worked together at the News Leader, and I will just admit to our "then" employer, Sherman Clark, that we had so much fun that we should have paid him! We did our jobs, sure, but the laughs came easily.
One day we couldn't find something important, so we were scrounging through the big garbage bin in front of the office. I remember one of us saying that we usually did that after dark.
One day Jennifer came to work carrying this huge box. We thought we might be getting a treat, but no...inside was this little terrapin. She was headed to work and saw it in the road; scared it would be run down, she stopped and picked it up. It took some doing, but Sherman finally convinced her that it would be alright if she put it out behind the office and headed it away from the road. That little terrapin's life would most certainly have ended that day if not for the tender heart of our Jennifer!
We had many laughs over the years. Some typos got small giggles, some were "knee-slappers". One week my cooking column said "If you cooked something and it was food, please send us the recipe." Good and food are not interchangeable.
One week, Carol's home number was in the paper instead of the office number.....she soon realized something was wrong. I guess the best one was an advertisement for a house for rent; after all the information it said "please find a $6.00 check enclosed." In the house? In the paper? Those were good times, wonderful friends....wish we could do it again!
Alright, between Christmas and New Year's would be a good time to get back down to earth with a Reubenham sandwich; it was always better with the little cocktail-size rye bread, but I can't find them any more in our local stores.
For 2 sandwiches, put 2 slices rye bread on the counter and top with sliced deli ham..If it's thin, I use 2 slices....cover this with a mixture of mayo, a little mustard and black pepper. Top this with drained, shredded sauerkraut. (I always used the kind in a bag in the refrigerated department, but last time I used Libby's canned and it was even better.) Top with sliced Swiss Cheese and top the cheese with 2 slices rye bread. Brush with a little olive oil and softened butter...just enough to brown well. Saute over medium heat and when browned cook the other side (more butter and olive oil) until beautifully browned. If you have to wait, wrap in foil and put in 300 degree oven; if not, grab that sandwich and a bag of chips and eat up!
No time for a joke, but here it is: "See your Dentist twice a year" is good advice for all of us;
So I'm all set for six months more......just saw my Dentist on the bus."
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
