COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Rose colored glasses gone...but I got sunglasses

Can't believe how happy I was to see 2020 finished. At my age I should be wishing the days and years were never ending. Looks like 2021 isn't going to treat us too nicely for awhile, but maybe after the vaccine gets on track it will improve. I remember the old saying "take things as they come" ...finally figured out that we don't have a choice on that.
We have lived with this Covid for a year, so we can't let up now, can we? I'll keep staying home and wear the mask when I have to get out and maybe things will eventually return to normal one day. Can you even remember what normal was like?
Hope every one of you had a good Christmas and New Year's day. I keep up with friends by phone and found a couple of gifts on my front porch just before Christmas. I wondered if Santa might have left them, as I don't have a chimney, but I'll just thank three of my special friends - Audrey Reed, her daughter Andrea Kessler and Brenda Bowling. I am so thankful for my many friends who have helped me so much just by knowing them. I've been very fortunate in that way.
Now for the sunglasses: James and I were coming home recently and I could not understand why he didn't turn his lights on. When I asked, he said he didn't need them. He's a really good driver, but I began to get worried. Finally I said "I don't understand why you don't turn your lights on." He gave me his most disgusted look and said "Mom, take your sunglasses off." I'm forever doing something stupid, but I usually laugh as much as the ones laughing at me!
Another sweet friend, Sue Honchell, was hunting a stir fry recipe a few months ago, and I put my simple, plain one in the paper which I use often. I tried this new one a few days ago; much more steps than mine, but really good. Start cutting those veggies up, Miss Sue!
Chicken Fried Rice
Cut about 1/2 lb. chicken tenders into small pieces; mix with 1 tsp. cornstarch, 1 tsp. soy sauce, 1 tsp. of vegetable oil and a pinch of baking soda. Set aside for 30 minutes. In another bowl, combine 1 tablesp. minced garlic, 1/4 cup red onion in small chunks, 1/3 cup green beans (I used frozen peas) and 1/2 cup carrots in small chunks. In a small bowl, beat 2 eggs well. Heat your skillet or wok till very hot; Add about 1 tblsp. of vegetable oil and toss until bottom is coated. Pour in the egg; break into small pieces with fork and set aside when fluffy. Add 2 more tablesp. oil in same pan; when very hot add the coated chicken. Saute about 2 minutes, then push to side so you have room for the veggies. Stirfry all 2 to 3 minutes and add salt to taste; Remove to a bowl. Have 3 or more cups of cooked white rice which has been refrigerated overnight.. put in same skillet, with 2 tblsp. more oil; and fry, using your spatula to break down big pieces.Fry 2 to 3 minutes, then add 1 tblsp. light soy sauce, 2 tsp. dark soy sauce and black pepper. (I just used Kikkoman plain soy sauce for both.) Mix quickly before liquid evaporates; once you cannot see white rice, add in all the ingredients...Veggies, chicken, and the egg. Toss all together. Top with 1/4 cup green onions sliced, and enjoy!!
"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."
Bye for now.
