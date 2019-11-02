COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin recipe

Good morning! Well, here I am...sitting in a place I'd rather not be, a medical center. I'm thinking maybe I can get a conversation going with this nice lady sitting next to me, to get my mind off why I'm here, but she's a pushin' buttons on her cell phone....which is what all except two people in here are doing. (Me and one other.)
My son, James, is having a mountain of tests, expected take about four hours. He has had heart problems probably since the day he was born, but not coming on strong until his late teens. He is stubborn to the point of driving me nuts, because he just tries to go on like nothing is wrong, doing the best he can in all he does, never giving up. I admire the way he pays no attention to obstacles, but I know they are there.
I told you about Shane (my son) having dental surgery a few weeks ago; now I'll tell you about mine. This was at least 30 years ago but I distinctly remember. They gave me some powerful medication, I'm thinking. James got me in the car and stopped at the pharmacy to get my prescription. When he came out, he heard this loud voice singing "Happy Trails" . I consider myself very fortunate that he didn't leave me with my solo, a Gene Autry cowboy song, and walk home!
When you want a good breakfast sandwich, and can't get to McDonalds, here's a mighty good stand-in:
Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin
Cut English muffin in half (Thomas is best!) Sprinkle cut sides liberally with olive oil and broil ( Oil side up) until brown and crusty on the edges. I take 1 slice of sausage and press it out on the skillet to about 4-inches wide. (If any less it won't cover your whole muffin) Cook until done, drain on paper towel, and fry your egg, keeping it close to size of the sausage with your spatula. Put sausage on Muffin, then egg, salt and pepper, then a slice of American Cheese, then muffin top. It's ready to enjoy, but if you need to wait a few minutes wrap in aluminum foil and put in the turned-off oven for a few moments. Hope that coffee's ready!
Next week I'll give you the best cornbread salad ever, from my longtime friend, Pauline Johnson....you'll love it!
Reflect on this for awhile:
Why does fat chance and slim chance mean the same thing?
If something goes without saying, why do people still say it?
Is "cute as a button" really a compliment?
Get on with your day, and I'll try to do the same. Hope I see you next time.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
