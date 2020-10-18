COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Searching for some sunshine today

Hello, friends! I hope you're doing well this rainy day; I've had better days and some much worse; can't seem to get myself into doing something productive. I always plan a lot of things that I fully intend to do. Usually I just put them off 'till tomorrow (If I feel like it tomorrow.) You know how that goes, but that's the only good thing about being retired...if you let that housework wait for a few days, who's going to say anything?
So sorry to hear that James Gaines has left us. He was a UPS driver when I started carrying the mail, and one day he stopped to ask me how to get to someone's address. It was a new person on my route, and of course I knew where they lived. I started out strong: "Turn left on 1228, then take the first road to the right" (Is that right? Not sure.) I knew I was in hot water, so I just admitted it: "I can't tell you exactly how to get there, but if you will follow me, we will get to it."
He smiled and said, "I just better go on, but thanks."
Everytime we talked after that, we laughed about how great I was at giving directions. He was such a good person, always friendly and nice. I so loved his mother, Viola Gaines and his sister, Pat Lewis. His son, Scott, was my son's baseball coach in high school. Seems like all of us have some connection to others. James had a wonderful family, and I am so sorry he had to leave them.
Another dear friend, Ruby Lewis, lost her son a few weeks ago. I feel her pain. If you have never lost a child, you are so blessed.
Then my sweet friend, Andrea, who would do anything for anybody, lost her husband, Joey Kessler.
We need a little while to regroup, but I don't see it happening. Our Kentucky now in the red, (Covid ruling the whole world!) Michigan Governor close to being kidnapped, wildfires blazing, riots everywhere. If we didn't think of all the many wonderful people who try every day to make things better in their small way, what would we do? There's a blessing somewhere in all this strife, isn't there?
I truly meant to concentrate on some good things today, but looks like I failed miserably. I noticed that I gave you a recipe last week that I had given you before....gonna have to keep my mind on what I'm doing! This is really good:
Petite Quiches
Combine 3-oz. room temperature cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter (room temp. also) and 1 cup plain flour. Blend well and chill for an hour or so. Shape into 24 1-inch balls and place in an ungreased miniature muffin pan. Press the cold dough into bottom and sides of pan. Thaw 5-oz frozen chopped broccoli and drain well. Salt broccoli lightly and top with 1 cup shredded swiss cheese. In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup half & half cream, 3 eggs and 1 tsp.salt. (Recipe calls for 1 tsp. msg here, but I never do have that.) Beat well. Spoon about 1 tsp. egg mixture into each cup and bake at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. These are delicious! Can't remember where I got this recipe.
I hope I've not brought you down with my bleak and gloomy outlook. I'll do better if I can. Here's our funny for the day: "I don't really rise and shine; most days I just caffeinate and hope for the best." Hope I see you next time!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
