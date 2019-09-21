COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Seen better times, but who has not?

Hello friends! I hope every little thing has went well for you this week; sometimes things go so smoothly we can't even believe it; other times, they don't. About 3 weeks ago, I bought a little tube of anti-wrinkle cream. I used faithfully, as per instructions, and it has been a true revelation to me....the revelation being you start using this stuff when the first tiny wrinkle appears. I am way past that stage, so I'll just resign myself to never looking into a mirror unless I absolutely have to, and shutting one eye if I do....honestly, that helps some! A couple of clothes pins would work miracles, if I could just figure out how to fasten them behind my ears...I'm gonna find a way!
Now, for more pleasant things..last week I went with my niece, Bonnie Sizemore, to a "get together" for Coach Roy Bowling, and the girls of that magical basketball team of 1977 and 1979 which won two State Championships. I hope you saw the article in this paper last week.
It was at the beautiful home of Glen and Janet Proffitt. We had such a wonderful time....lots of delicious food, memories of those great games which they rarely ever lost. We even watched a video of the Laurel County-Paris game which was so exciting.
I honestly think I yelled and clapped more than I did when it was played! Bonnie was part of that team, and Patti (Mink) was a cheerleader....we never missed a game.
Those were days to remember always...memories too precious to forget.
Us Laurel County folk love our cornbread....here's my favorite, right now; next week it will probably be another one. A few years ago, a friend tried my Spoon Bread recipe, and she said they had to throw it out....so, we're all different, but I hope you'll like this simple way to get your "cornbread fix."
Hot Water Corn Cakes
Whisk together 1 cup self-rising cornmeal mix and l cup boiling water to make a thick batter. Drop into hot oil or Crisco by large spoonfuls....medium high heat, shortening about 1/2" deep. Fry on both sides until very brown and crunchy. Drain on paper towels. I know, sounds too easy to be great, but its mighty "gud".
Here's our joke: Suppose a man is walking across a field. To the question "who is that?" a Southerner would reply: "Wasn't his grandaddy the one whose dog and him got struck by lightning on the steel bridge? Wonder why he's walking since he's got a new automobile...If that's who it is - and I'm sure it is." The Northerner would reply to the same question "That's Joe Smith." ...to which the Southerner might think (but be much too polite to say it) "They didn't ask his name, they asked who he is." See you next time...won't I?
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.