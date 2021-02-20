COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Smiles and reflective thoughts today

Hello! Looks like this newspaper came away with awards, in just about every department, by the Kentucky Press Association this year! Editor Erin (Cox) Butler named "Journalist of the Year,'' and the Sentinel Echo claiming second place in General Excellence under her guidance. She already had a wonderful year in many ways and all of it well deserved. She has always been great to me, searching for room for my silly stuff. Congratulations to all....we are proud of you!.
What's with the weather? Yes, it's still winter, but I was already dreaming of jonquils! When you read this, we're probably already deep into the snow, ice, rain, zero temperatures they are predicting. I live up 26 steps and when I eased my foot out the door yesterday I knew I was housebound! Years ago, I started down on invisible (black) ice and from there it was hospital, ride to Lexington Hospital in an ambulance, and one arm in a sling, the other in a cast for weeks. Taught me a lesson I have never forgotten. Cannot believe I was ever brave enough to be a rural mail carrier!!
Thinking of my two brothers today, who joined the fight for freedom so many years ago. Roy came home when the war ended; Jennings lost his life in Germany in 1945. His squad was suddenly subjected to heavy artillery fire. The men were too widely dispersed to hear his order to withdraw. So, he ran through the woods, shouting his orders, and died on German soil. He does not have to see the division and conflict of his country today, as so many others who died for us do not.
Back to smiles....this soup is delicious and perfect for our weather.
Slow-Cooked French Onion Soup
Place 2 tablesp. cubed butter in a 5-qt. slow cooker; top with 2 large sweet onions (halved and thinly sliced) and 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced. (I never have the red onion and just use another sweet one.) Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper. Cook, covered , on low until onions are tender, 5 to 6 hours. Stir in 2 (10-1/2 oz.ea.) cans condensed beef broth, undiluted, 3 cups water, 3/4 cup white wine, 2 fresh thyme sprigs (never have, so use some ground thyme.) some dried parsley, 1 bay leaf and 2 tsp. worcestershire. Cook, covered, on low until flavors blend - 2 or 3 hours. Remove bay leaf. Cut 16 slices French bread into very thin slices, the thinner the better. Lay on a baking sheet and broil until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes per side.
Top the bread with shredded Gruyere or Swiss Cheese. (always have Swiss) Broil until cheese is melted and place on top of a bowl of soup.....serve at once! This makes about 8 servings...you can halve the recipe or make it all and refrigerate until you need it. (Always just toast the bread when you're ready to serve.) The thin, crisp, cheesey bread promotes the soup to perfect!
A few words from a poem by Annette Sharpe: "Leave no wreaths on the Hill where we lie; It's for our Country's honor we die.....our future gone.....so freedom might live on."
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
