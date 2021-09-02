COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Someday never comes...

Hello there! Good to talk with you this sunny morning. I love that old song by CCR and I do believe they got it right. For instance, I've been planning for months to go through my closets and get rid of items I know I will never wear...well, maybe I'll do it some other time. I've been wanting to go through my old pictures and items I've saved...I never get to it; maybe "someday." I fully intend to get up some morning with boundless energy and completely clean my home, top to bottom; now that will never happen....not even "someday".
A very important "maybe someday" is saying bye-bye to COVID. I remember so well how that first round kept going higher and higher and we didn't know what to do. Then it began slowly going down as we had vaccines and wore masks and we all thought we were getting back to normal. That didn't last long, though, did it? Here we are, with things more frightening than they were before. We have a vaccine which by all counts is highly effective, but... like wearing a mask, a lot of people avoid both, doing what they want. I'm doing what I want...trying to stay alive as long as I can and not wanting to infect other people. When the booster shot comes around, I'll be there. It would be so good to be free of this stuff, and we need to try to make it happen.
Like everyone else, I'm really tired of sitting at home...it's not like I accomplish anything; I miss seeing my friends, miss leisurely walking through stores buying some little something I will never use, looking for things Sarah and Tucker might like. They are so precious, my great-grands; Sarah is in first grade and Tucker in second. One day their Uncle James asked Sarah if they would get to take naps at school. She gave him her " high and mighty" look and said "That was in pwee school!" They are such happy children; they love everyone and have such tender hearts.....could they be just about perfect, which is how I see them? I got a picture of them starting out on their first day of school..they looked so cute; new shoes and clothes for the big day, Sarah's backpack as big as she was. I hope they can always keep that attitude of pure joy. I give their parents and grandparents a lot of credit for who they are...I'm a "Grand" and I just get to enjoy them!!
I've talked too much, but have to give you this recipe I got off the internet and have made twice already! You just cannot stop eating them....so tasty and crispy.
Dill Pickle Saltines
Preheat oven to 250 degrees; line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place 1 (11-oz) box mini saltines (Kelloggs mini clubs) in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter (melted) with l (1-oz) dry ranch dressing mix, 1 tablesp. dill pickle juice (from your pickle jar), 1 tablesp. dried dill and 1 tsp. garlic powder. Pour this mixture over the Saltines and very gently toss to coat all of them. Pour into the prepared baking pan. Bake 30 minutes, stirring gently every 10 minutes. Cool completely before storing in a sealed glass jar. So crisp and delicious!! Bet you love 'em! Oven temp IS 250, not 350.
"A little seed lay on the ground and soon began to sprout
Now which of the flowers all around, it mused, shall I come out;
The Lily's face is fair and proud, but just a trifle cold...
the Rose I think is rather loud, and then it's fashion's old
The Violet is very well, but not a flower I'd choose,
nor yet the Canterbury Bells; I never cared for blue
And so it criticized each flower, this supercilious seed, until it woke one summer hour and found itself a weed." (by Mildred Howell)
Bye for now!
