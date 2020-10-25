... to find dignity. Hope you remember that old song by Bob Dylan; makes a whole lotta sense in these troubled times. Some people love Dylan, some dismiss him. I'm in that first group. So many songs he has written and sung have predicted things that would happen, and so they have. Years ago, President Carter commented on this: "Bob Dylan's words on peace are more powerful than those of any president of the United States."
Dignity: that's a powerful word. Honor, character, genuine, sincere, authentic - all could apply.
Another minor catastrophe for me this week. Are you surprised?
About a year ago, I bought a nice Sunbeam mixer but haven't used it much, as my little portable one was easier - and I like "easy". I decided to make some rolls. My niece, Kathy, makes wonderful rolls and gave me her recipe and all the directions, but they don't turn out well for me — a C- at best.
I went through my dozens of yeast roll recipes and eventually chose one. Didn't take me much over an hour. I set my sights on "Mom's Yeast Rolls" and got busy.
I got to the point where you use the dough hooks, stuck them in my Sunbeam and started the motor. Looked around in about 20 seconds and the dough was climbing up the hooks and pushing against the bottom of the mixer head. I pushed the dough back down with a spatula and one of the hooks fell out; then the other one.
Got my instructions out and saw I had reversed the order and had them in wrong. I scraped my dough down, put it on a floured board and began kneading it by hand. I began rolling them into individual rolls and glanced over to the two beaten eggs sitting there waiting to be put IN the dough! Slapped them down on the dough and worked them in!
I shaped it into rolls, let rise, and they seemed alright, so I threw (yes, threw) them into the oven and they looked pretty good. They weren't good. I threw that recipe in the garbage, along with about half of the rolls, and froze the other half for emergencies. A bad roll beats no roll, and I'm 30 minutes away from Sister Schubert's rolls, sitting there just waiting in the grocery frozen foods.
I worked at least an hour getting those hooks out, put a paper towel around a little knife and got all the dough out of the holes which were a mess; put my beaters where they belonged and crossed my fingers that I hadn't torn the mixer up beyond repair. I eased the control on a bit...not a sound; raised it more and still nothing. All that work was useless. Then I noticed it wasn't plugged in. Did that, turned it on....works like a doggone charm!!
Takes a lot of courage to give you a recipe when I can't even use a mixer or follow directions, but I'm on track right now, so here you are; you'll use this a lot during the holidays, so here goes:
White Chocolate Macadamia cookies
In a medium bowl, cream 1/2 cup softened butter with 3/4 cup sugar; stir in 1 egg and 1 tsp. vanilla. Combine 1-1/4 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. baking soda and 1/2 tsp salt and stir into creamed mixture. (You can do all this with a spoon if your butter has been softened.) Stir in 8-oz. chopped white chocolate and a 6.5 oz. jar macadamia nuts. Drop 2 inches apart on ungreased sheet pan. (They spread) Bake about 11 minutes @ 375 degrees, until lightly browned. Immediately transfer to a rack to cool. When cold, store in an airtight container.
I hope this is a joke, but it could easily happen to me, because I live up 26 steps and I already ended up in Lexington hospital emergency once. "Think positive...it keeps you young. For example, I fell down the stairs today and I thought 'Wow! that's the fastest I've moved in years!'"
Stay safe, cook something good and tell us about it!
