COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Soup and milkshakes

Good morning, friends of mine! Hope you're having an enjoyable and productive day. I'm sitting in my recliner, thinking of things I could do today...Dust? Box up some clothes to give to someone 'cause I'll never wear them anyway? Get rid of my dozens of cookbooks? Make some calls to friends? It's not like I'll accomplish much of that, but I do sometimes think about it. I think I may have a disease called COVID-19 depression. I'm probably not the only one.
If you're ever driving down the road and meet an old 1998 Black Toyota 4Runner, that'll probably be me, so give me a wave! I say it will probably be me, 'cause not many people drive an old "Fliv ver" like mine. ( My son likes to call it that) I bought it in 2004; it was rebuilt by Johnny Boone, "Boone's Auto Sales" and he surely knew his business. It's never given me one bit of trouble that I didn't cause myself. Jeff Hampton of Laurel Service Center and Bill Moore of London Tire kept it running for me through years of rough treatment on a mail route. It only let me turn it on its side one time...when we slid down Lamero Cruise Road on ice. (what an exciting ride!) Last time I looked, it had 225,500 miles on it; I have more than that many on me and we're still hanging on.
I so miss seeing my little GreatGrands regularly, but I don't get out very often. I guess I should do better, but when I get to feeling brave I always imagine three or four health workers coming into a hospital room and fitting me with a ventilator. Don't think I don't appreciate those brave health workers because I surely do, and fighting for every breath would be more horrible. Back to my babies...their mom sent a picture of Sarah who has just lost a tooth...makes her cuter than ever! Tucker was sitting in a chair holding a kitty...he's so darn cute with his new haircut! They have no idea how much I love them.
Blue Cheese Soup
In a saucepan over low heat, melt 1/4 stick of butter; add a sliced onion and cook slowly until onion is soft. Add 1 tablesp. flour and stir to combine; cook for a few moments, stirring now and then, and now gradually stir in 2 cups chicken stock. (either the butter or stock should be unsalted or your soup will be too salty.) Bring to a boil, take off heat and stir in 3 oz. crumbled blue cheese, 1/3 cup heavy cream, dash of nutmeg and pepper(salt if needed) It says to put in serving bowls and garnish with small croutons and chopped parsley...usually don't have these, but it's great anyway. I keep the little 5-oz. cartons of blue cheese on hand, as I love it for many things.
Now I know you'll love this!
Moo Moo Milkshake
Combine 1/2 cup cold Ginger Ale, 1/4 cup (or more) undiluted frozen grape juice and 1/2 quart of vanilla ice cream. Whirl at high speed with your blender until completely mixed. So thick and delicious! If you want to fix it ahead, just stick it in the freezer until you need it.
Now for some advice: "Be nice to your hair stylist because what's keeping her from plucking one of your hairs and planting it at a crime scene? Absolutely nothing!" See you soon!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
