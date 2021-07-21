COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Still talkin' blueberry scones

Hello! Well...after weeks of encouraging data and actually thinking of better days, COVID seems to be sneaking up on us again. If you have a choice of vaccine or COVID, the answer sounds pretty simple to me; let's do what we can to get through this second round.
Enough of my depressing thoughts; there are still many good things we can concentrate on. I had a week of medical matters and I have this horrible "white coat syndrome" when I drive up to the office. I'll just bet my blood pressure goes out of whack but I think they see this often and aren't concerned. My first nurse, Jennifer, was so nice and calm and friendly that I immediately relaxed. Then another young lady in admitting always puts you at ease; if you have to wait longer than usual, she will come and explain. These two have decided they can be professional and also friendly. That helps us older folks because we came from a different generation.
I certainly am from a different generation! My son, James, has tried so many times to educate me on how to use my smartphone, but I fear he is wasting his time. One night I decided I was going to surprise him on the next lesson and I got out all the little notes I had written of what he said to do. Evidently I pushed a wrong button and called my other son, Shane, around midnight. I couldn't just say "How're you doing" so I plead guilty to being a "scatter-brain".
Well, o.k. - when I was growing up, our phone hung on the wall, it was a party line, and our phone number was "a long and 4 shorts" ...meaning you cranked it several seconds one time, and then 4 times about a second each. I know you won't believe it, but these were "the best of times."
I tried the blueberry scones as the lady said, and they were great! You have to make them, freeze them raw and bake as you can eat them while they're hot, or they get soft.
Blueberry Scones
Whisk together in a small bowl: 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/2 tsp. vanilla; when smooth, refrigerate. In a larger bowl, whisk together 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. baking powder and 1/8 tsp. soda. Grate 4 tablesp. frozen butter on large hole of your grater right into the flour mixture and toss together to coat the butter in flour. Add the cold wet ingredients and stir just until it barely holds together. Dump dough out on well-floured surface and continue pressing dough together (with floured fingers) until it holds its shape; then fold several times to form a ball. (Don't overwork, or they will be tough.) With a rolling pin, roll the dough into a rectangle 8'' by 6" flouring the surface and pin as needed. Spread 1 cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen) all across the surface and press them into the dough with the palms of your hands. Now roll tightly into a log. With a sharp knife cut the log into 6 triangle pieces. Put in a floured pan, spacing them evenly, and freeze until you need them. Preheat oven to 425 degrees, put the scones on a greased baking sheet and brush tops with a tablesp. of melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Bake until browned, 15 minutes or so .Mix 1/4 cup confectioners sugar and 1 tablesp. lemon juice and drizzle over the Scones. I've made them 3 times, and it's not as complicated as it looks. The original recipe makes 12; this is half and it makes 6.....after you try it, you may want to double next time...I do! ( Cut them into 3 squares and cut each square to make 2 triangles, before you freeze...6 scones.)
I've talked about scones until there's no time for a joke! I'm "all-sconed out", and I know you are, too!" Talk to you soon!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.