COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Tacos, burritos... whatever floats your boat

Good morning, neighbors! I'm so glad I live in Laurel County. Some of the best people in the world live right here. Most of us are doing whatever we can to slow the virus; it's running wild right now, but we won't give up. Maybe better days will be here soon.
Just had my second cup of coffee this morning when I dropped an egg. Yes, of course it was a raw egg. It slithered back under the refrigerator and after a bunch of paper towels and cleaning products, I wrapped a paper towel around a spatula and it reached back far enough that I was successful at last. I love eggs, but I prefer them cooked!
Thinking of my sweet "Great Grands" right now. I always tell their grandmother, Dana, that a great grandmother is much higher on the totem pole than a plain grandmother ...she just smiles. Those two really keep you entertained. Tucker is such a little man, so serious sometimes. (Just sometimes.) Sarah puts her little hands around your face and looks into your eyes when she is telling you something important, to make sure you "get it." Tucker is 6, (close to 7) and Sarah is 5, (close to 6). My daughter, Carla, was doing a video of Sarah telling us about a doctor visit when she got a shot in her leg. She rolled her pant leg up and tried to show us, with this very serious look on her pretty face. We thought she was just making it up and we kept asking her questions about it while trying not to laugh. We felt pretty bad when her dad, John, told us it all really happened. Tucker is always there to protect his little sis, or pull her hair and start one of their long chase, during which they forget what the problem was.
I have had this recipe for years and use it so often. It makes great tacos, wonderful burritos and my favorite: spooned onto a warm flour tortilla, rolled up tight and browned on all sides in a bit of cooking oil and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, a little taco sauce and covered until cheese is melted.
Taco Filling
In a medium bowl, combine 1-lb. ground beef, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 tablesp. chili powder, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. dried minced onion, 1/2 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. onion powder and a dash of garlic powder. Use your hands to thoroughly mix together. Add the beef mixture to 1/2 cup water in a skillet over medium heat. Break up the meat with a wooden spoon or spatula and cook until meat is done....will be smooth with no large chunks of beef remaining. Spoon meat into a warm tortilla and spread with shredded lettuce, chopped onion and diced tomato. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese . Pass the taco sauce and sour cream. A side dish of rice makes it perfect; as if it wasn't already mighty good.
Thanks to my friend, Connie, in Frankfort for this: "I just broke the news to my suitcases that we won't be traveling this year because of the pandemic. They didn't take it well. Now I have some emotional baggage to deal with". Stay well!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
