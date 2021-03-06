COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Tasty sandwich and the best joke ever

Hello! Hope you're doing well. My peaceful, tranquil days don't come around often, but I should be ashamed to even say that. What if I lived in Texas? I think that ice got me down as much as the Covid, but all I need is to look out my window some morning soon and see that beautiful sun spreading warmth and light over everything.
Thinking of the old days lately and how good it was to grow up in the country with a lot of friends, catching June bugs in our mason jars with holes punched in the lid, it so dark that all we could see was their tiny light. I had two cousins, Raymond Asher and Bobby House, who lived close to us and we were always together; walked to and from school together. Dad kept hives of honey bees and Raymond was fascinated by how he dressed to steal the honey...face covered, gloves on... I think it wasn't much fun to get stung by those little fellows! One day Raymond went to the barn and cut a huge piece out of Dad's new tobacco canvas and strutted up to show us his new head gear! Dad was not amused. Bobby was terrified of the school nurse, Mrs. Crittenden, when she came to give us our vaccines each year. One year he saw her drive up and he split for home. Little did he know that she always came back for the stragglers and that she meant business! No escape that day!
This recipe is a short one, but very good. I have to make room to give you this joke I discovered because I laugh every time I think of it.
Italian Panini
Grill 4 slices of Italian bread on one side; brush olive oil lightly on the sides of bread not grilled. Flatten 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts slightly and sear in olive oil over medium high until browned; lower heat and cook until juices run clear, turning once. Place chicken on the grilled side of the bread and top with about 1/2 cup marinara sauce, salt and pepper, 1-1/2 tsp. fresh basil, julienned, and about 1/2 cup fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces.Place grilled side of bread over cheese, facing sandwich ingredients. Grill in your panini maker; since I do not have one I use my stove-top flat grill and press down with a heavy iron skillet. The George Foreman would work. Now, my joke:
A trucker stops at a red light and a lady catches up. She jumps out of her car, runs up to his truck and when the trucker lowers the window she says: "Hi, my name is Heather and you're losing some of your load." The trucker ignores her, but when he gets to the next red light here she comes again. "Hi, my name is Heather and you really are losing part of your load." Shaking his head, he rolls up his window.. When the light turns green, he revs up his motor and races to the next light. When he stops, he hurriedly gets out of his truck and runs back to the lady's car. He knocks on her window and when she rolls it down, he says "Hi, my name is Kevin; it's snowing here in Michigan and I'm driving the salt truck."
O.K. now I'm in a good mood. See how important you are? See you next time.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.