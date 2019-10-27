COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: The perfect couple - October and chili

Hello, sweet friends! I was sitting here, staring into space, and I thought: I am the most dedicated worrier in all of Laurel County!
If I meet an ambulance starting out my way, I just know its headed to some of my family or friends.
If I immediately begin calling people, getting no answers, then I know for sure that trouble is a-brewing! It's crazy to live this way, but what can you do?
So many things I got into a tizzy about never happened, but the ones that did happen left a permanent imprint on my life...like losing my son, Dean. I know many of you parents know what I'm saying, and I feel your pain.
My Dad, Will Asher, must have been full of mischief when he was a little boy. My Grandmother loved to tell us about the day she looked out her window and almost witnessed an ear-piercing. My Aunt Stella, Dad's sister, lay on the ground with her right ear on a flat rock, and Dad had a hammer poised to drive a nail through her ear lobe.
It was a small, thin nail, Grandma said, and I'm sure Will and Stella were planning on long, pretty earrings dangling from those ears. I have a feeling, though, that Aunt Stella would have decided against further surgery that day.
I wrote about this probably 30 years ago in the Laurel County Weekly, and thinking of it again made me smile. I will have to repeat some of my mail carrier, newspaper incidents because back then things happened faster than you could handle them...always something going on, no time to "stare into space."
I've made this chili so many times...found it years ago in a monthly newsletter from Gloria Pitzer. This is not for hotdogs; just some crackers or buttered bread.
Gloria's Chili
1-1/2 lbs. ground beef
2 tablesp. cooking oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1 (10-oz) can Campbell's French Onion soup
1 tablesp. chili powder
2 tsp. cumin (Yep, 2 tsp.)
1/2 tsp. (or more) coarse black pepper
1 can undrained red beans (they're best, but kidney beans work)
1 (6-oz) can tomato paste
1 (8-oz) can tomato sauce
Heat oil in a 10-inch skillet and add crumbled beef; sprinkle with salt and pack firmly into pan; cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes. Add soup to skillet, mashing meat with a fork until mixture looks like rice; simmer, covered, over low heat about 5 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin and pepper and stir until combined. Now add the beans, tomato paste and sauce; blend well and heat thoroughly, about 20 minutes, just to blend the flavors.
In closing: I walked a mile with pleasure; she chattered all the way,
but I am none the wiser, for all she had to say.
I walked a mile with sorrow, and ne'er a word said she;
but oh, the things I learned from her, when sorrow walked with me.
See you soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
