COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: The times, they are a changin'

Bob Dylan surely knew what he was telling us about all those years ago, but I'll bet he never imagined just how much they would change. I never even thought about how much they would change since last Christmas! We're deep in it, now, and anyone who paints the near future in a brighter light, I do admire you. I'm just not that hopeful, though I would like to be.
Give me something good to grab onto, friends! Back to Dylan, his new stuff is somewhat different; one of his latest about the murder of President Kennedy paints you a sad picture of that day; it's 17 minutes long and I listen to it often. In case I got you interested, it's on YouTube and is called "Murder Most Foul". See what you think about the greatest song writer ever!
My son, a teacher at South Laurel Middle, and my two precious great-grandchildren are in school this week. Since I don't claim to be supremely intelligent, I hope I am wrong when I feel like we'll see a spike in COVID cases with the holiday and school.
I don't see my little munchkins often, so my granddaughter set up a site on my computer so I could have face-to-face conversations with her children. It looks so simple while she is showing me, but my really old brain just cannot absorb it after she leaves. No space in there for new information. She was so patient, showing me over and over...sometimes you just have to throw in the towel!
Actually I am proud of myself for knowing how and when to take my prescriptions. Uh oh, did I take my morning ones?? Better check!
Yes, sir, Bob. The times are a changing. I'm mostly a recluse, just venturing out for groceries when the cupboard is bare. I shouldn't keep track of the Kentucky and Laurel County COVID cases, but I do. I've always been a pessimist. My friend, Shirley Caudill, is an optimist, but surely she's kind of wondering by now. We have shared so much of our lives. I'm thankful for having her, and those of her family that I have met, in my life. I know her sweet son, Randy, and two of her daughters. I only met Robin a time or two but got a hug and the feeling that I had known her a long time. Then there's that little spitfire, Joni. You can't help but love her, but don't step on her toes! Then, of course, there's Shirley's husband, Jeff, who I so admired and loved. I've rambled on enough. I almost hear you saying "will she ever shut up?".
Here's another recipe from Mary White; I so appreciate her sending them. I meant to try her barbecue chicken last week, but it was a hectic week for me and I didn't. Sarah and Tucker will love this one, so I know their mom will make it for them; probably have a pan ready when they get home from school! Thank you, Mary.
No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Combine 3 cups sugar, 1 stick butter, 1/2 cup milk and 3 tablesp. cocoa; cook and stir over medium heat. Let come to a full boil and boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add 3 cups (quick) oats. (Mary says she sometimes adds 1/2 cup peanut butter.) Drop by teasp. or tablesp onto parchment paper or wax paper...work quickly as they will harden as they set. Can add chocolate chips or nuts. Sounds good...and so easy!
I liked this one: "Gonna ask my Mom if that offer to slap me into next year is still on the table." See you soon, friends of mine.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.