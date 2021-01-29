COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: There's worse things than a slick road

You bet there is! I want to take you back about 20 years or more, to live over one of the times which I would not want to live over again.
I was at East Bernstadt P.O. and Audrey Reed and I were getting our mail ready to go out on our routes. It was a true winter day, a lot of snow and ice, and people were coming in now and then to pick up their mail because they knew at least one route would be late...that'd be mine! We were having to open bundles we had tied out, to find their mail, but we finally got on the road and managed to stay on it in spite of ice and mailboxes frozen shut.
After about 2/3rds of my route had been successfully finished, I looked at the few bundles I had left. It didn't look like enough, but you know how you'll tell yourself something is o.k. when you really know it's not. I kept on hoping until I put the last mail in a box which was by no means my last box! I'd been worried about the roads all day, but now all hope was gone. I headed to the post office with no idea what had gone wrong...the bundles must have fallen out of my vehicle when I delivered a package, but really...even I would have noticed a package lying in the road!
Nothing to do but face the music, like heading down Cumberland Falls without a barrel! I would be fired, maybe arrested. I walked into my "electric chair future" and plopped down at my counter. I looked over at the cart we take the mail to our vehicle in, and there were 2 bundles of mail! I wouldn't have been nearly that happy if I'd won the lottery! When we had been opening our parcels to get people's mail, two of mine had fallen over in Audrey's cart. We were in such a hurry we never noticed, and she brought them back when she finished..of course we had no cell phones then and she couldn't let me know. I got back to that first box I had missed, and a bad road never looked so good to me!
I have been wanting to tell you about this for weeks. Maybe it will make you laugh a bit as it does me...now that it is in the past! If we ever needed a laugh, this might be the time! January is nearing its end, so we have now had a year of COVID; hard to even remember our life before that.
This recipe is short, as I always talk too much, but it's delicious; and quick for a busy day. Add a big salad and a baked potato and you won't get any complaints.
Catalina Chicken
Brown boneless chicken breasts or tenders in butter until browned on both sides. Add Kraft Catalina dressing ...enough to simmer the chicken slowly until tender, turning occasionally as it cooks (covered with lid) When it's done, top with slices of Muenster Cheese and cover skillet until cheese begins to melt. Top with sliced green onions and crumbled bacon.
"Don't make us old people angry; the older we get, the less 'life in prison' is a deterrent." Talk with you soon!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
