COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Thinking 'bout my mail-carrying days

I wrote about this about 21 years ago, in either this paper or the Corbin Times...bet some of you weren't even born back then! It was a miserably cold day...icy roads and frozen mailbox lids. I started down Lamero-Cruise Road and I did get down it, but not the way I planned. I landed with the right side of my vehicle in a ditch and the wheels on my side not on the ground. I was slowly climbing out when the two people from my next box came up. Dale and Teresa Robinson waited with me until the wrecker arrived. I can't even remember what all it did to my vehicle. Evidently it wasn't real bad because I finished my route. However, the estimate for my little 20-second exciting ride was $2,700. And that WAS real bad!
Dale, Teresa and I belong to this little club which nobody wants to join....we both lost our sons. I used to see Teresa often in Lowe's where she worked, but that was before I became a hermit.
I put together a little cookbook when I retired and gave them to some of my friends. I wish I had them all back!! The minute I retired, I started putting it together and being in a hurry is what got me in bad trouble! The company sent me an outline to make sure everything was correct before they printed it. I checked it out in one "bleary-eyed" night and I'd love to live that night over! As I have used the book, I have found 10 errors in it ....some minor, some very serious. If any of you got a book, please let me know so I can tell you the errors. So far (and that's been probably 8 years) I have not received a bill for thrown-away dishes, so maybe nobody has tried one. Isn't it a shame that we can't foresee our mistakes before we make them?? Rest easy, because I won't make that mistake in this column - Erin would probably say "Bye, Bye".
I'm a shrimp lover, and these are great: Coconut Shrimp
Combine 1 cup flat beer, 1 cup self-rising flour, 1/2 cup coconut, 2 tblsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. salt in a medium bowl and beat with mixer; cover and refrigerate at least an hour. Combine 1/2 cup orange marmalade, 2 tsp. stone-ground mustard and 1 tsp. prepared horseradish. Refrigerate at least an hour also. Preheat vegetable oil in deep pan to 340 or 350 and pour an additional l to 2 cups sweetened coconut flakes into a shallow bowl.(I just start with l cup because you may not need more than that) Sprinkle 12 dry, shelled jumbo Shrimp lightly with paprika and dip one at a time into batter, coating generously. (I just use large Shrimp and you will need more Shrimp for these batter ingredients than for the Jumbo.) Drop the battered Shrimp into the coconut and roll it around until it is well coated. Fry 3 or 4 at a time until golden brown, turning once. Drain on paper towels before serving with the marmalade dip. Be very cautious when you're frying the Shrimp....the coconut batter can burn if you don't watch, while you're coating the next batch...that happened to me one time! Says to leave tail on the Jumbo Shrimp, but I don't on the large ones.
Just one more postal tidbit: "Remember the postage stamp; it always sticks to one thing 'til it gets to where it's going." See you soon, won't I?
