COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: This August morning... a smile, a tear and a request

Morning! I read last week that Earl Smith is the 2020 Lifetime Achievement honoree for the Laurel County Homecoming. He is such a nice person; smiling and speaking to everyone he sees. However, I knew nothing about his remarkable life. What I remember is the fried chicken at his Ideal Restaurant — it would have made the Colonel envious! I'm just going to wait and see what he "gets into" next! Congratulations, Sir, you are living a life we can all look up to.
That was the good part. The tears were for losing a friend, Angie Campbell. She was a special person. I carried her mail for many years and enjoyed every smile, every joke, and every little mailbox visit with her. She will be missed by many of us, especially her family.
Now, my request...please send us one of your favorite recipes! I have so many I and my family love, but I get panicky (that's not a real word, I'll bet) when I think of you trying something and throwing the entire thing in the garbage. When I try something new, I fix half or even less of it, and that helps some. My address is 2620 River Road, London, Ky 40744, so I will be standing by my mailbox 24 hours a day, rain or shine, waiting for your recipe. Now that was a little "fib" but I do hope you guys start sending me your good ones.
Let's see what I've "got into" this week. I had an appointment to get a B12 shot and I showed up right on the dot, answered all the questions pertaining to COVID and settled back in my seat waiting for their call to go in. Then my brain kicked in, and I remembered that little vial of B12 safe at home. Called them that I would be back shortly and took off to get it. Since it was Friday afternoon, and I live past the park, it wasn't a fun trip. Things went well from there; they assured me it was no big deal. Kind of them, but I knew no one else would do that!
I've fixed these biscuits for many years and haven't had anyone not like them. You can tell if they eat one and reach for another. They wouldn't eat the second one just to be polite!
Parmesan Pull-Aparts
Melt 3 tablesp. butter in an 8" round cake pan; add 1/4 tsp. celery seed, 1/4 tsp. dill weed and 1 tsp. minced dried onion and spread over the pan. (I usually add a bit more of the spices) Open 1 can refrigerator biscuits and cut into thirds or fourths. Cover pan with the biscuit pieces and sprinkle with 2 tablesp. grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in preheated 425 degree oven for 12-15 minutes, or until well browned. Turn out on a plate and serve up side down. Love 'em!
Not funny, but sometimes true: "Have you noticed the medical commercials lately? They tell us this magic pill will completely eradicate our problem; Then...you skim over the side effects, death usually being one of them."
Good night, America.
