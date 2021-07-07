COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Time goes by...I can feel it flying

Hello! What's happening with you these sun-filled summer days? Hope it's something good.
I'm still a bit of a recluse as it feels strange to actually talk to people in person; everyone hoping to get their lives back to the way they were. I'm kind of hesitant to be out without my mask, ignoring the stares of people thinking I might be crazy...and that is a distinct possibility! I wish more people would take the vaccine so we might finally get rid of COVID variants. Uh oh, I suddenly realized I'm not a doctor or a scientist, so I'll stop there. I really try to keep a positive attitude, but it seems that was left out of my DNA.
I've been getting some mighty fine vegetables and fruits from the vegetable markets and enjoying them so much. Last week I got the absolutely best watermelon I ever tasted, wonderful tomatoes, green beans and new potatoes, which brings me to thoughts of Ike Adams; so sorry he had to leave us. He fought so hard that I was very hopeful he could pull it off. I read his many columns through the years and kept several of them in case I did some gardening one day. I loved his analysis of the best beans to grow, when we should plant certain things, and his down-to-earth view of life. I loved his wife's poignant story of her husband. He will be missed.
I have been trying new recipes this past little bit and most of them went straight to the garbage; I'm not good at judging how a dish will turn out, but a mouthwatering picture of a dish will send me to the kitchen. I tried a Blueberry Scone which I couldn't wait to give you. It was crispy outside, soft and buttery inside, and I thought I had a good one. However, when I got the few I hadn't eaten out of the fridge the "crispy" was gone. I heated them in the microwave; didn't help. I sent a message to the website and if I get an answer to my problem, you can be eatin' gud in a few days.
Here's a new one I tried and love. Have made them two times, ignoring the vegetable markets I like to visit.
Chicken Quesadillas
Place 3 or 4 chicken tenders in a bowl with enough Italian salad dressing to coat. (Mine was Olive Garden and it's great.) Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and cook in a lightly oiled pan until tender, or cook in your George Foreman grill. Cut into 1/2" pieces. Brush one side of a 12" flour tortilla with melted (or softened) butter, covering completely. Place in a skillet, butter side down, over medium heat. On half of the tortilla, put 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese (or cheddar), 1 tablesp. diced tomato, 1/2 to 1 tablesp. finely diced jalapeno pepper and sprinkle with Cajun Seasoning to taste. (In that order). Spread to the edge of the tortilla...top with the diced Chicken. Fold the empty side of the tortilla on top of these ingredients. Using a couple of spatulas flip the tortilla over so the cheese is on top of the chicken. I let it brown really well and turn again so both sides are crispy and brown. Cut into 6 equal wedges on one side of plate; on the other side put 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, 1/4 cup diced tomato , sour cream and salsa for dipping. Just writing this down has me ready for a third go at it!
A friend had this on Facebook last week and I just have to give it to you! "My husband and I were doing yard work but I started a fight so I could storm off into the air conditioning." Talk to you soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.