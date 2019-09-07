COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Try a new recipe with this family favorite

Good morning good people; glad you're here. I'm in a joking kind of mood today, so let's see if I can put you in one also.
I spent four hours yesterday, sitting in a dental office, while my son (Shane) had a procedure which required a driver...that'd be me. When they finished, the nurse helped him into the car and handed me a list of instructions. I hurriedly glanced over them and started home with my groggy patient.
About 10 minutes down the road he spotted a gas station and began pointing to it with one hand and making drinking motions with the other one. I said "Now, Shane, it says no drinking for 24 hours." I flew right by that station and the look he gave me was like when he was a baby and I "airplaned" a spoon of spinach to his mouth. After one long, incredulous stare, he fell back in the seat, resigned to his fate, no gestures...not even the one I knew he would love to make.
I got to thinking in that thick silence...could you really not drink just water for 24 hours? Had I hurriedly misread the directions? A quick glance proved I had! I spotted a Dollar Store and asked him if they might have water.....he snapped to attention like I was an Army Sgt. and shook his head up and down! The rest of the ride went smoothly and he even tried to smile when I got him home. (or was it a grimace?)
I'm gonna take him some soup tomorrow; that should smooth things out.
I got this recipe from a True Story magazine at least 50 years ago...turned out to be the favorite of most of my family. I like trying new things instead of old standbys, but I make this one pretty often.
Chicken Tarragon
1 frying chicken, cut up
seasoned salt, seasoned pepper, onion salt & garlic salt
2 tblsp. each butter and olive oil
1/2 cup each chicken broth and white cooking wine
1-2 tblsp. dried tarragon
Simmer chicken back, etc, in salted water to make broth. Rub chicken pieces generously with olive oil, then sprinkle generously with the 4 seasonings on all sides. Melt the butter and olive oil in a skilled large enough to hold chicken in one layer; saute on all sides until browned. Reduce heat and add chicken broth, wine and tarragon. Cover and simmer until chicken is tender and the juices slightly thickened. You'll love the aroma as it cooks.
Here's our joke: Therapist: "Your wife says you never buy her flowers; is that true?"
Husband: "Well, to be honest, I never knew she sold flowers."
Can we visit next week, or have I "wore out my welcome?" Have a great day!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
