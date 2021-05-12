COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: We 'got by' on this one

Oh, goodness...when Dad took me up to that big ole courthouse to try for my driver's license, I was a nervous wreck. This is absolutely true, because the policeman had to show me how to start my car...my mind went blank. I guess I calmed down, knowing that I had better shape up if I wanted that precious little driver's license, and everything went well after that embarrassing moment. I walked out proudly with my little card that said I could lawfully drive.
Not all of that day's dreams came true. I thought Aileen and I would just go when and where we pleased; that did not happen. One night a neighbor had died and back then visitation was usually in the home of the deceased; all the neighbors would come by with sympathy and food. My brother took Mom to this home because Dad was on his way to Mill Point, W. Va. with prisoners. We immediately saw our chance. When their tail lights went over the hill, we hit the road in my old Dodge car; we knew they would be gone at least an hour or more and this was our perfect chance to circle Finley's Drive-In after dark. (I was just allowed to drive during the day.) We circled Finley's and reluctantly started home. Half way home, Aileen identified the car we were meeting. And of course it was Mom and Roy, looking for US! They hadn't stayed the predicted time at the viewing, or maybe we just let time get away from us. We saw their tail lights coming on and I mashed that gas pedal hard. They got home a few minutes after us, but we were in bed, sound asleep (Ha!). We didn't know if it would work, but heck, we had nothing else! Believe it or not, they didn't "wake us" from our sound sleep, and they did not even mention it the next morning, or ever. Guess they knew we had learned our lesson. Maybe we had, maybe not.
I can almost see you wrinkling up your nose at this recipe but it is one of my very favorite things. If I have it in the fridge, I don't stop the "one more bite" thing until it's gone.
Southern Shrimp Salad
Dissolve 2 tablesp. Old Bay Shrimp Boil in 4 cups water and bring to a boil. Add 2 pounds Shrimp (any size) and boil 4 minutes; drain, reserving the water. In this Shrimp water, boil 1 cup uncooked white rice until tender; usually around 20 minutes. Drain rice completely and put in a bowl to cool. Chop the cooled, dry Shrimp into bite-size pieces and add to rice. Add 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup chopped green Olives (or pickled okra, which is my favorite but it's a close call.) Add 1 cup mayonnaise and sprinkle with black pepper. This would be so easy to divide in half - or even fourths - until you decide you love it!
"The thorns which I have reaped are of the tree I planted." (Lord Byron) Hope to talk with you again soon. Bye for now.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
