COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: We never miss our water 'til our well runs dry

I surely missed mine last week when I turned the tap and it just made a hateful little sound and not one drop of water! I was just recovering slightly from the ice and electric problems and now this. It's amazing how many things you can't do without water; I thought about making soup but how was I even going to wash my veggies? I had drinking water in the fridge, but none to spare for other things. Most people probably keep a jug or two around for situations like this, but not me! After this wake-up call, I think I've learned my lesson.
Now I'll say what I meant to say to begin with. If I see a water truck, an electric truck or a salt truck on the road, I will not be able to stop myself from waving or something. What I would like is to have a little flag I could hold out the window with a big "thank you" written on it. What a time they all must have had, getting everything back in order. I appreciate all of them, so very much!
What are you "up to" (as people used to say) today? I'm being my usual lazy self. I think old age kind of encourages you to do nothing, as no one expects much from you. I always thought how wonderful it would be when I could retire and just do whatever came to mind. That's not the way it is, unless you have a plan, or a huge family. Surely I wouldn't have been the hermit I've been for a year if not for the Covid. I have two of the sweetest little great-grandchildren anyone could have and I just see the pictures of them online. Their mom tried to fix me up to talk with them online, but it's beyond my ability. I'm still in the old world of typewriters and phones hanging on the wall. Now they're saying things will get better if we keep wearing our masks, take the vaccine and do social distancing. I'm doing all 3, and we'll just have to wait and see.
Just have to tell you about my cousins, Bill House and Minnie Reed; we were kids together, although Minnie was much younger than me. One day her brother, Bill, was playing with our water hose and his mom, my Aunt Mary House, told him to put it down. He said "It's turned off, Mom." About that time, Minnie turned the faucet on and Aunt Mary got it in the face. I'll let you guess what Bill got! I think Minnie has reformed a bit from those long ago days.
I know you will like this recipe; I've made it a lot because my family loves it. A lady on my mail route, Mellie Wyatt, gave it to me years ago. Mellie made so many good things, and I got to sample a lot of them. Wish I knew where she was, because she is not in East Bernstadt anymore, at least where she lived back then.
Mellie's Chocolate Cake
Beat 4 eggs and add 1 box Duncan Hines yellow butter cake mix and 1 (3.4-oz.) pkg. instant chocolate pudding; add 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup room temperature cooking oil. Add 1 (8-oz) carton sour cream last, beating just until well blended. Pour a little more than half of the batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup pecan pieces and half of a 6-oz. pkg semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips. Add remaining batter and top with remaining chocolate chips and 1/2 cup more pecan pieces. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until it tests done. Cool for a few minutes, then run a knife around sides and tube of pan and turn out on a plate; immediately turn onto another plate so nuts and chips are on top. My middle chips and nuts usually get close to bottom, but it doesn't hurt a thing. Delish!
If you've noticed: "You never see a motorcycle parked outside a psychiatrist's office." See you soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
