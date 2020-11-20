COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: What a year, and it's not even over yet

How's it going with you this morning? I'm still housebound, getting groceries when the cupboard goes dry; watching that TV hoping to see a smidgeon of good news.
Actually I did hear some this morning. Two vaccines almost ready to go through some channels and eventually get to us.
I dread listening to how many Kentucky cases every day and going right on up. Our Laurel County has been in the red zone for a while, but that seems to mean nothing to the people who control our schools. Teachers, custodians, cooks, bus drivers, students — all you can do is hold on while the upper echelon sits in their offices and review the situation — the situation being dire.
I try to read a book, but it can't hold my attention. One thing I have loved is getting on Facebook and interacting with my friends, but I've got to slow down on that right now — too many political statements based on lies. Maybe after Jan. 20th, when our new President takes office, and the COVID vaccine is close, we can begin to come together again; maybe not..too much division to overcome, I'm thinking.
A few weeks ago, I ran into Lonnie Money, a friend from my mail route days. He and his wife, Twyla, were so friendly and nice, and their woodworking business is going great. It was amazing what they could carve from a piece of wood.
Our little talk as we pumped gas got me to thinking of another person who lived close to them — Roy Money. They were related, I'm sure, but I don't know just how.
Anyhow, on the back of Roy's pickup truck it said "Keep your distance. I chew Redman." His wife, Nancy, slipped me a candy bar now and then. One snowy, icy day, when I was new to driving in that stuff, I completely destroyed their driveway with my greenhorn driving and worn out tires. They never said a word. Great people, all the Moneys, I was privileged to call friends.
You all know I am a recipe nut! My poor printer stays busy while I print recipes that I will never live long enough to try. Just keep them all in a plastic tub and go through them now and then. Yesterday, I found one that I put right by my mixing bowls so I would try it this morning. I can't tell you how many I've tried which ended up thrown into my garbage can. Well, this one was a pleasant surprise. The only secret to it is using the right size pan to bake in; if you don't, they won't be wonderful! I actually made 1/4th of the recipe. Usually I try half, but really wasn't too hopeful about this one. I baked them in a 6" iron skillet and I guess they would have been even better if it had been a bit smaller, but they were delicious! Brown on top and so crunchy and brown on bottom. You have to try!
Crunchy Biscuits
Combine 2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 4 tsp. baking powder, 4 tsp. sugar and 2 tsp. salt; add 2 cups buttermilk and mix until it forms a moist dough. Melt 1 stick butter in microwave and pour into an 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 baking pan; Put dough on top of butter and use spatula to spread evenly until it touches sides. Cut unbaked dough (swimming in butter) into 9 squares. It won't cut completely, but the cuts will show up on the baked biscuits. Bake 20-25 minutes till golden brown..in a 450 degree oven. I luv them!!
"There comes a time when you walk away from all the drama and people who create it, you surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Love the people who treat you right, and pray for the ones who don't. Life is too short to be anything but happy. Falling down is part of life; getting back up is living." Don't know who wrote this, but it's great advice! Appreciate you, my friends!
