COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Winter's gone, the river's on the rise

Hello, everyone! I spent a lot of "can't sleep time" last night trying to think of a Bob Dylan song which had these lines: "The world has gone black before my eyes." Our world surely has gone from light to dark, right before our eyes.
There is a bit of sunshine, though, because most people seem to be following the guidelines and trying to slow this greedy little virus thing down. I know its greedy because it is attacking everyone it comes in contact with.
Oh, I found the name of that song on Youtube..."Nettie Moore". Another line is "winter's gone, the river's on the rise." That was probably one of his earlier songs; I don't know because I had never paid any mind to Dylan until I was driving down the road one day and "Tangled up in blue" came on the radio. I think that was in the 70s because I already had four children. From that day on to this one, I am a Dylan fan!
Our Governor has been on this coronavirus from the beginning and I am thankful for him, thankful for all the medical profession who has stepped up, thankful for everyone who is walking the steps we are ask to walk. I am filled with admiration and awe for everyone, except the few people who don't accept this reality. It's a new and different time; let's do our best.
I'm a "hugger" and look forward to the day we can do that again. If we all do what is asked of us, maybe that day will be closer than it looks right now. Gee, for a moment there I tried to be "Ms. I know everything!"....you knew better than that, didn't you?,
For you people who eat right, I truly wish I were one of you, but sadly, I'm not. If there's a leftover in the fridge, I usually make it disappear before I go to bed. If there's not, I grab the peanut butter and jelly, or pop some corn. James says he never saw anyone who could eat like that at bedtime.....well, now you have, Mister! And...here was my delicious breakfast:
Ham, egg and grits
Cook 5-minute grits in water until done. I use about 1/3 cup grits, some salt and about 1-1/4 cup boiling water. Turn down heat and simmer until done, stirring often. Meanwhile, put a tsp of cooking oil in skillet and add pieces of country ham. (I use Clifty Farm Ham, the pieces used for seasoning) Cook until done and add some ham or bacon drippings to pan if you don't have much. Remove ham and fry an egg in the drippings until how you like it. Remove egg to a plate and add the cooked grits to the drippings and saute, stirring often, till well mixed. I have added some cheddar to the grits here, but like it better without the cheese. Pour your grits into your little serving bowl, top with the egg, then the ham which has been cut into pieces. This will start your day right!!
I found this so many years ago...Author Unknown. I went up on a windy hill, when the sky was blue and still; and sat awhile and watched a star...Heaven wasn't very far. I sang no songs, I said no prayer...I think God saw me sitting there.
Bye for now, and God Bless.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
