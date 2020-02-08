COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Won't you try an Italian Sub?

Good morning, friends...and friends I haven't yet met! What a wonderful sunny Sunday we had on the second day of our winter month! It seemed like spring, but that special springtime "feel" just wasn't there. I can't describe it, but you know what I mean.
Anyone planting a garden this year? I always say I am going to at least have some green onions and leaf lettuce, but end up getting them at the Lewis' vegetable market or the grocery. I also plan on big time canning every year, but that hasn't happened in years. I'm pretty good at freezing, though!
My great-granddaughter, Sarah, had her birthday party Saturday. She's a big 5-year-old girl now. James took a zillion pictures of her and her brother, Tucker, and everyone had such a good time. With just a year between them, she and her brother are such good friends. For the first time ever, Sarah wanted a doll. She could feed it, change its diaper, burp it; sometimes she carried it around carefully, then she'd be carrying it around by one leg. It was so much fun watching her. Like me, James and Shane are under her spell. The wonder and magic of childhood is something to behold.
I hope you tried the pecan coffeecake I gave you a few weeks ago; it is delicious! I may have scared you off when I said the pecans didn't always go to the top like it was pictured, but that doesn't hurt it one bit! I hope you will send me some of your special recipes. In case you decide to do that, my address is 2620 River Road, London, Ky 40744. I'll be waiting! Tell me if you would like something special. I have more recipes than a yard has blades of grass! (Still thinking about springtime!)
I got this recipe in 2002 from a Quick Cooking magazine and we love it.
Italian Subs
In a small bowl, combine 1/3 cup olive oil, 4-1/2 tsp. white wine vinegar (or red wine vinegar), 1 tablesp. dried parsley flakes, 2 or 3 finely minced garlic cloves, 1 can (2-1/4 oz.) sliced ripe olives, drained, and 1/2 cup chopped stuffed olives. Put in container with lid and refrigerate until you need it. This should make 5 or 6 sub sandwiches, but I usually just make 2 or 3 at a time, and the sauce keeps well. Place 2 or 3 thin slices of ham on bottom of submarine bun, top with about 2 tablesp. of the olive mixture, then 4 thin slices of hard salami (I use thin-slice turkey usually instead of salami.) , then 2 or 3 slices provolone cheese. Replace tops and wrap tightly; eat or refrigerate. The recipe doesn't say this, but when I get ready to serve, I put chopped lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced onion on bottom part of bun, under the ham. Love it! Next time, I will give you my Mom's Beef Vegetable Soup....so simple, so tasty.
Here we go: It was a very emotional time for me..my youngest son was about to leave for Iraq; I took the day off so we could spend his last day home together. He likes to pass himself off as a tough guy, but as we climbed into the car, he blurted out in a halting, sad voice, "I'm going to miss you." I just about lost it. The tears flowed from my eyes as I turned to say how much I was going to miss him, too. That's when I saw he was addressing the can of Pepsi he'd just opened.
Bye for this time.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.