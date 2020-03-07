COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Ye Haw! Soup beans and fixings tonight

Hello, all you good cooks and good eaters! I'm surely one of those good eaters, needing something to munch on at all times. I probably fell in love with food the minute Mom started giving me something besides milk.
If you live in London and have my buddy Ella Adams for your mailcarrier, you're in good hands. She delivers mail in East London and my cousins Charles and Doris House are on her route. They have nothing but praise for this gal, and I completely understand why they feel that way. Ella worked at East Bernstadt Post Office subbing on my route before she got on full time in London. When I think of all the laughs we had, and what good friends we are, I have to smile. There's not a lot of Ellas in this world and I'm happy that she's in my life. She sends me goofy cards at Christmas and they always make me laugh.
Back to Charles and Doris, Charles is my cousin and in school days Doris was my best friend. After school, she married and lived in Louisville; Charles married and lived in Ohio; they both had children. After the death of Doris' husband, and Charles' wife, they eventually moved back to London. After a few years, someone introduced them and now my best girlfriend from the 50s is my cousin in the 20s (2020s that is)! Life has many turns, doesn't it?
Back to food, I am cooking Great Northern Beans with a Hobie's Ham-hock, which I can only find at Porter's IGA...they smell so great that I'm gonna have a hard time waiting for them to get done! James is eating with me tonight, and we have this same meal every now and then....beans, cornbread, stewed potatoes and this perfect touch which I am giving you right now. It was in a Mary Starr cookbook from 1970; she had a cooking show on TV for about 15 years. Of course I was working then, and couldn't record her show to watch later, as that was way back then, so I had to have her cookbook....of course!
Fire and Ice Salad
Combine 1/2 diced English cucumber, 1/2 diced red onion( I usually use a white sweet onion) and 2 diced tomatoes in a small bowl. Combine 2 tablesp. red wine vinegar (Has to be this!), 3 tablesp. olive oil, salt and pepper, and a few chopped parsley leaves, (I never have fresh, so I use dried.) Beat this mixture until completely blended and pour over the vegetables. Chill until serving time, stirring now and then as it chills. Only had 3 eggs..grocery run is imminent; instead of baked cornbread I had to do fried bread and make Deviled eggs. To my egg yolks I added 2 tablesp. mayo, just a dab of mustard,salt, 1/2 tsp. vinegar from my Claussen dills, and about half of a pickle chopped fine. Put in my whites and sprinkled with Paprika.
Saw this online awhile ago, and it could so easily have been one of my children ...maybe it was? "I missed 2 of my Mom's calls, so I assume the helicopter which just flew over my house is part of the search team she called." Bye for this time.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
