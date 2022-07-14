WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees this July.
Area graduates include:
Jakobe Shealey of Corbin, who completed their Master of Science in Health and Human Performance
Latisha Hamblin of Willamsburg, who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Jennifer Croley of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Jimmy Hall of Corbin, who completed their Master of Business Administration in
Mary Phillips of London, who completed their Master of Arts in Christian Studies
Jarrod West of London, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Trisha Perry of London, who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Travis McDaniel of Corbin, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Brandon Cheek of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Bethany Noe of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Youth and Family Ministries
Marissa Cooke of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Joshua Holland of London, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Larry Anderson of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
Joshua May of Barbourville, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting
Morgan Sears of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Trisha Thomas of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Luke Osborne of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Mission and Ministries
Kaitlyn Bowling of Manchester, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Services
Noah Ingle of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts
Sierra Rhinehart of Willamsburg, who completed their Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology
Kelsey O'Neill of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anna Grace Zehr of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Well done, Patriots!
