WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees this July.

Area graduates include:

Jakobe Shealey of Corbin, who completed their Master of Science in Health and Human Performance

Latisha Hamblin of Willamsburg, who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Jennifer Croley of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist

Jimmy Hall of Corbin, who completed their Master of Business Administration in

Mary Phillips of London, who completed their Master of Arts in Christian Studies

Jarrod West of London, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Trisha Perry of London, who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist

Travis McDaniel of Corbin, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Brandon Cheek of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Bethany Noe of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Youth and Family Ministries

Marissa Cooke of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Joshua Holland of London, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Larry Anderson of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration

Joshua May of Barbourville, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting

Morgan Sears of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Trisha Thomas of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Luke Osborne of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Mission and Ministries

Kaitlyn Bowling of Manchester, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Services

Noah Ingle of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts

Sierra Rhinehart of Willamsburg, who completed their Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology

Kelsey O'Neill of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anna Grace Zehr of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

