Daily schedule released for Stringbean Bluegrass Festival  

The Daily Set Schedule has been released for the 24th Annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival to be held this week, Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19, at Stringbean Memorial Park at 1410 Oak Grove Church Road in Tyner, KY.
The festival is always held during the week of Stringbean Akemon's birthday, and this year's event kicks off on his birthday, June 17. Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys headline on Thursday, June 17, with Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett (of Blue Highway and J.D. Crowe & the New South) on Friday, and Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers on Saturday. The full Daily Set Schedule is as follows:
Thursday, June 17
3:30 Open Stage
4:00 Blue Note
4:50 Gary Strong & Hard Times
5:40 Custom Made Bluegrass
6:30 Blue Note
7:20 Gary Strong & Hard Times
8:10 Custom Made Bluegrass
9:00 Ralph Stanley II
Friday, June 18
2:30 Open Stage
3:40 Black Powder Express
4:30 Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans
5:20 Laurel River Line
6:10 Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett
7:00 Black Powder Express
7:50 Phillip Steinmetz
8:40 Laurel River Line
9:30 Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett
Saturday, June 18
1:00 Open Stage
1:45 Sparrow Hawks
2:20 Felix Brock & Gospel Harmoney
3:10 Anglin Brothers Bluegrass
4:00 Sunrise Ridge
4:50 Phillip Akemon & Flatlick
5:40 Alex Leach
6:30 Sunrise Ridge
7:20 Phillip Akemon & Flatlick
8:10 Alex Leach
9:00 Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers
Tickets are on sale now, with Single Day tickets only $20, and a Big 3-Day Pass at $60. Tickets may be purchased on-line at StringbeanPark.com. Camping with electric is also available at $25 per day at StringbeanPark.com. Primitive Camping is free with a festival ticket. Tickets and camping may also be purchased at the gate with cash only. Kids 12 and under are admitted Free with a paid adult.
Celebrating its 24th event in 2021, the festival honors Jackson County native and beloved Grand Ole Opry star David ‘Stringbean’ Akemon. With a rich history and beautiful locale at Stringbean Memorial Park, the festival is hosted by the Akemon family, who look forward to welcoming everyone to beautiful Jackson County this week.
For more details, please go to StringbeanPark.com.
