London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.