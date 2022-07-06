Father/Daughter Take a Walk Day this Thursday

Spending time outdoors can improve your overall health throughout the year, and July is a great time to get outside and take advantage of the warmth, plentiful sunshine, and longer days.
This month also includes a great way to kick off a new tradition – Father/Daughter Take a Walk Day on July 7. This day is recognized nationally as a way to encourage family time while engaging in outdoor exercise.
With summer in full swing, adults and children may look forward to outdoor activities and events encouraging wellness. As communities emerge from two years of the global pandemic, there’s never been a better time to get out and take advantage of the fresh air. We all know the benefits of exercise are many – including weight control, reduction of risk for chronic diseases and some cancer, strengthened bones and muscles, and improved mental health and mood.
Studies have shown that stepping outside, even for short periods, can help the body and mind reset, diminishing the chance of developing depression and strengthening the rate of psychological recovery from stress. Outdoor spaces also encourage social gatherings, supporting mental health and reducing feelings of isolation, which have naturally heightened in the last two years due to the pandemic.
In addition, exercising outside, particularly on uneven terrains like trails and sidewalks, can be more challenging for your body than exercising indoors. Outdoor fitness doesn’t have to be complicated. Cardio outdoors can be as simple as going on a fast-paced walk around the block with neighbors or adding some running intervals after work. Incorporating some strength training moves, such as squats, can be an easy way to improve your heart health while outside.
When heading outside for any activity, keep in mind the temperature and your body’s natural response to increased heat. Drink plenty of water before going out and once you return indoors to help prevent dehydration and lethargy. You should sip four to six ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes spent outdoors. Additionally, sun protection such as SPF 15 or higher, sunglasses, and wide-brimmed hats are vital to avoiding skin damage and heat exhaustion.
Father/Daughter Take a Walk Day is a great way to start a new family tradition while improving your overall health … and it doesn’t have to be limited to that one day. July is a great time to participate in outdoor activities; next time you’re looking for a fun summer activity, just step outside!
Janey Phipps, APRN, is an advanced practice provider in family medicine at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.