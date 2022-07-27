Fans of truck and tractor pull competitions got a treat last weekend as the popular event returned to the Fairgrounds property off KY 229.
The Battle of the Bluegrass, hosted as a fundraiser for the North and South Laurel High School FFA Clubs, brought out competitors from several states to test their truck and tractor's strength in the KTPA contest.
The bleachers and benches were full of spectators, with some seated alongside the grassy knoll of the competition ring in their own chairs and others standing to watch the tractors and trucks race toward the finish line to set their time in the contest.
Truck and tractor pulls were a staple at the Laurel County Fair before the fair's demise in 2020. This was the first such event since the City of London took over operations of Levi Jackson Park - part of which includes the former Laurel County Fairgrounds property.
