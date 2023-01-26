Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Through This Evening... Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day, resulting in light accumulations across much of Eastern Kentucky by this evening. Snow amounts from a dusting up to 1 inch will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Locally higher amounts are also possible for elevations above 2000 feet. Within any heavier snow bands, briefly snow covered or slushy roadways will be possible. Slick spots may develop as a result, especially on bridges and overpasses and across ridgetops. Use caution if traveling today. Scattered snow showers may briefly reduce visibility and produce a quick light accumulation on roadways. Snow showers are expected to diminish to flurries overnight.