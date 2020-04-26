Food resources during pandemic  

Loss of jobs, school closings and limited grocery store offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic have many people facing food insecurity. Fortunately, many communities have available resources to help you find food during this time of much uncertainty. While offerings vary across the state, below is a list of some of the most commonly available community resources.
• You are probably already aware that while many schools are closed during this time, many are offering feeding programs such as grab-and-go breakfast items and lunches for students. The Kentucky Department of Education website https://education.ky.gov/federal/SCN/Pages/COVID-19FeedingSites.aspx can help you find a child nutrition program feeding site near year. You can also check your local school system’s website or call your child’s school for information.
• God’s Pantry Food Bank has a listing of local food pantries across our area. To find the one closest to you, visit Godspantry.org. Click on the “need help” button and then select your county. Be sure to call ahead to your local food pantry before visiting to find out their current food availability, pickup options and special feeding programs geared toward children or seniors.
• Many churches and faith-based organizations run their own food pantries. You can find more information about these by visiting their websites or local newspapers listings. They may also be listed on https://godspantry.org/help/ or https://whyhunger.org/find-food/.
• You can find out about local food resources and community organizations that provide other essentials beyond food by calling 211.
• Many grocery stores are accepting electronic benefit transfer (EBT) as a form of payment with their delivery services. Contact your local grocery store to see if they offer that option.
• The London/Laurel County Farmers Market has opened early this year. They are located at the corner of Dixie Street and Main Street in London. They are open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
More information on food resource management and healthy eating is available on the University of Kentucky’s Nutrition Education Program website https://www.planeatmove.com/ or at the Laurel County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
